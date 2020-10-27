Springfield using COVID-19 funding for town hall improvements

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. Township trustees approved upgrades to Town Hall through the COVID-19 funding during the Oct. 8 meeting.

Approved was a proposal from J. Bowers Construction Inc. in the amount of $98,000 for architectural improvements to Springfield Township Town Hall, police and fire departments as it relates to COVID-19 public health emergency.

Trustee Dean Young said the township is advancing its program with funds that have been specifically allocated due to the pandemic to improve health. Also, under that same umbrella of funding, the board approved a proposal from Choice Aire HVAC for the improvements to the nine HVAC systems as it relates to COVID-19 public health emergency in the amount of $96,000.

A proposal for Bud Heating and Cooling in the amount of $2,865 to replace the furnace in the parks building garage area was also approved. Also approved was a proposal from Chi Corporation for the Server Migration In the amount of $4,830.

A proposal from Silco Fire and Security in the amount of $45,750 to $66,770 was approved. Road Superintendent Ted Weinsheimer said originally, the township got the quote and when the project was started, officials knew they would have some changes to door access points for employees and the public.

The improvements will take temperatures of those coming into the building as well as face recognition.

In other business, trustees:

• Approved a quote from Barrington Carpet and Flooring as it relates to COVID-19 public health emergency in the amount of $6,561.10.

• Tabled a collective bargaining agreement with the Springfield Township Fraternal Order of Police.

• Approved a payment to Watch Guard for eight Body Camera Protection warranties in the amount of $1,710.00 for the Police Department.

• Approved abatements that were on the agenda. The fiscal officer will forward the amounts to the Summit County auditor. The properties are 3440 Carper Avenue at a cost of $215; a vacant lot Bey Road, $270; 3212 Samuel Road, $265. The total cost of abatements is $750.

• Heard from trustee Joe DiLauro who urged voters to support the upcoming school levy on Nov. 3. He said at this time there is a crucial need, and the Springfield Local School Districts need the community’s support in order to provide the services its provide to children.

Young said he also endorses the school levy. He said good schools make a good community and the educators providing services to the children need the support.

Announcement:

• Members of the public wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may continue to do so by submitting their comments to the Trustees via email at tedw@springfieldtownship.us. These comments will be addressed at the next public meeting.