New Franklin discusses Kungle Road stop sign

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

NEW FRANKLIN Mayor Paul Adamson spoke about the Kungle Road intersection at the Oct. 7 council meeting.

He said a traffic study was completed and the result showed an average of 800 cars per day passing through the intersection. Of those, 70 percent were found to be driving the speed limit. The cost of a new stop sign would be approximately $4,900.

The decision to add a stop sign will be addressed at a later time due to the bridge on the road being inoperable.

Road superintendent position

A resolution was read for the first time authorizing the hiring of a Service Department road superintendent as a division head and executive employee under the Fair Labor Standards Act, and establishing compensation. It is a non-union salary position, and “we are in a position to fill it now,” said Adamson.

He said the city will seek to hire from within. If that does not happen, it will advertise for the position. It would be something that would begin the end of March 2021.

Liquor license review

Adamson reported that the Ohio Division of Liquor Control has submitted documentation to determine if a hearing is requested for Page Jax LLC for the possession of a liquor license at Dietz's Landing. A motion to dismiss the need for a hearing, which was to take place on Nov. 2, was made and approved.

Adamson also said that every liquor license holder has to file for a renewal for a liquor each year. In regard to one local business, the city received an opportunity to object to the renewal of a liquor permit. In the past few months, the establishment has been a concern due to the burden it has been placing on the Police Department.

After the department addressed its concerns with the establishment, the city saw an improvement. However, additional safety concerns have been made public, due to violations with health orders. The establishment was required to pay fines. Council will be reviewing and will provide a decision at the next council meeting.

“They are not causing an issue for the police department at this time. I think they are trying,” said Adamson.

In other action, council:

• Waived the three reads for resolutions and authorizing New Franklin to enter into an agreement to join the Summit County Consolidated CAD (Computer Aided Dispatch) Project. The county bought into it with the idea that the entities with 911 centers would also buy into it. Other places are using it include the City of Green, which New Franklin has entered into a joint dispatch contract with.

• Authorized an ordinance adopting rules and regulations for the New Franklin personnel advisory and appeals board and the three read rule was waived. This would convert the city from Civil Service to an advisory and appeals board.

• Approved a resolution authorizing additional appropriations to the 2020 annual operating budget.

• Adamson reported that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city.

“We receive notification of positive cases so our safety forces can be notified," Adamson said. "As of April through September 25, 2020, there has been a report of 60 positive cases. In the last 11 days, 39 cases were reported. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. We have to be careful; mask up when in groups.”