Jackson Township offering a CARES Act grant to area businesses

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During a special meeting on Oct. 16, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved a grant application that will be available on its website for area businesses to apply for CARES Act grant money.

The board has created a CARES Funding Business Relief Program and is asking area businesses to complete a grant application to submit their requests for relief funding.

A published statement from the township office reads:

"Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio has received Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (C.A.R.E.S.) Act funds from the Federal Government. The Board of Jackson Township Trustees John Pizzino, Todd Hawke and Jim Thomas, along with Fiscal Officer/ Economic Development Director, Randy Gonzalez have developed an assistance program to disburse a portion of these dollars to businesses in our community.

In the beginning of the pandemic, some of our Jackson businesses were deemed non-essential and ordered to close. These businesses were some of those most negatively affected. We certainly understand and appreciate the importance of compliance with the State health orders. We also understand the significance of these struggling businesses, the services they provide to our community and the positive economic impact they have on Jackson Township. This assistance program is intended to focus on those Jackson Township businesses."

“We have 2,400 total businesses throughout the township, and we want to see those businesses continue to operate," said Trustee Todd Hawke. “We want the next CARES funding to help our areas businesses who had to shut down during part of the pandemic and those who have incurred additional expenses such as putting up plastic dividers and other expenses.”

The three trustees agreed that the township should do what it can to help local businesses.

The township received $1.4 million in its third distribution of CARES funding. Part of that money will be available for small businesses in the township through the grant application process.

The grant application is available on the website at www.jacksontwp.com and click on the CARES Act Grant Application on the right hand side of the home page. Applications must be submitted by Nov. 20. The board will review the applications and vote on the recipients in a December board meeting or a special meeting.

Other action:

• Went into executive session to discuss personnel issues with no action taken.