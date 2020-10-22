Lakemore Halloween activities canceled, but trick or treat still is a go

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Village Council has canceled the community Halloween activities, but Trick or Treating is still a go.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, council announced that the annual Halloween costume contest and party for the families of Lakemore would be canceled. Also canceled is the firefighters pancake breakfast. However, Trick or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31.

Those passing candy out are asked to do so safely for everyone’s protection and are advised to place candy in a bowl for children to choose from; place treats on a porch step or table in the driveway with a sign asking for children to take only one; hang treats on a fence or use the candy slide made of PVC pipe; wear face coverings; and stay six-feet away.

In other business, council:

• Approved the hire of Roy Smith as part-time police captain at a rate of $19.92 an hour.

• Approved confirming Sam Ray as a technical assistant to the village administrator.

• Accepted the resignation of Austin Harrell as a laborer with the Department of Public Services (DOPS).

• Approved the hire of Jonathan Hoover as a part-time laborer for the DOPS at $14.50 an hour.

• Approved an ordinance accepting the dedication of streets and utilities within the Hidden Lake Estates Phase 5 Subdivision for public purposes setting performance and maintenance guarantees. There was a discussion held about drainage from the properties. Councilman Tracy Douglas expressed concerns about the runoff waters going into a nearby creek. He said someone needs to be looking into it. Fiscal Officer Tracy Fast said that Summit Soil and Water checks on the drainage.