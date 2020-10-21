Lake Township trustees approves paid holiday exchange

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Oct. 12, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved exchanging the day after Thanksgiving as a paid holiday instead of Columbus Day.

The measure will be for non-bargaining, full-time Road Department employees.

“The employees worked today and will take the Friday after Thanksgiving off now as their paid holiday and that will apply going forward," said Trustee President Steve Miller.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of Oct. 12 in the amount of $879,278.

• Approved the purchase of video conferencing equipment for the Uniontown Police Department from Norlson at a cost of $4,112.

• Authorized closing the Yard Waste site for the 2020 season effective Nov. 29. The site will reopen for a short time from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10 for live Christmas trees. It will open again on April 1, 2021.

• Appointed Christian Feller to fill the expired term of Percy Potts as an alternate member of the Lake Township Board of Zoning Appeals effective immediately through Nov. 12, 2022.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.