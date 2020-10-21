Hartville receives final payment of COVID-19 relief money

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE Hartville Village has received its third and final federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act COVID-19 relief payment, Fiscal Officer Scott Varney reported at the Oct. 6 village council meeting.

The $110,000 payment brings Hartville’s total amount of CARES Act funding to $178,123.

“We will be using the vast majority taking care of police wages, since they are out there dealing with the public with this,” Varney said.

Documentary film approval

Council also approved a motion authorizing Mayor Cynthia Billings to enter into an agreement with film company Green Paradise Productions for the use of police logos and other identifying images in the production of a documentary about the village police department.

Councilwoman Bev Green asked if the agreement puts the village at any liability risk. Solicitor Ron Starkey said the contract comes at no monetary or liability expense to the village.

In other action, council:

• Approved a contract with Kiehl Information Technology Services to provide fax-to-email services for the village at a cost of $90.70 per quarter.

• Billings announced that Halloween Trick or Treat will be held in the village from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 31 unless advised otherwise by Summit County Health Department officials.