Kiwanis Club of Belden Village installs officers

Suburbanite staff report

President Tom Stahlheber and a slate of officers and board members of the Kiwanis Club of Belden Village began new terms following installation via Zoom on Sept. 17.

During the meeting at Diamond Park, Lt. Governor Susan Denning of the Ohio Kiwanis District, via Zoom from her home, installed Stahlheber: Joyce Salapack, vice president; Lyndon Thomas, treasurer; Nancy Wise-Miller, secretary, and Ralph Norton and Bill Johnson, board members.

Board Members Bill Steinmetz, Jim McVay and Dick Lab round out the board of trustees and Monica Santucci, immediate past president. All officers and board members accepted extended terms of one year due to the difficulty of conducting an election during the pandemic.

With an emphasis on serving children, the Kiwanis Club of Belden Village concentrates on assisting the communities of Jackson and Plain Townships, North Canton and beyond. For additional information, visit www.beldenvillagekiwanis.org.

The club met weekly at Arrowhead Country Club on Thursdays prior to the pandemic, but since March have been utilizing Zoom and outdoor meetings with masks and social distancing. The Kiwanis Club of Belden Village dates back to 1973.