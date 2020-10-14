Springfield trustees hear update on lake issues

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

SPRINGFIELD TWP. Springfield Lake Task Force Chairwoman Michelle Moyer delivered a report about the group has been doing during the Sept. 24 Springfield Township trustees regular meeting.

Moyer said the task force has reviewed septic systems in the McKnight and Sawyerwood area. Two systems were found defective in the McKnight area and are being addressed. Moyer said the task force is concerned about the Sawyerwood area and continues to test.

Road Superintendent Ted Weinsheimer will be working with Summit County Soil and Water for a possible storm water project in that area.

Moyer said the E.coli testing got everyone moving into check the storm sewers and outlets. The village of Lakemore has done camera inspections of the lines that run along the lakefront. It believes the bottom of the six-inch line has deteriorated.

“The issue needs to be addressed immediately,” said Moyer.

She said that Lakemore Mayor Rich Cole has committed to working with any issues concerning the lake.

Resident David Dies said that Lakemore has an engineer and are moving forward.

“We are Springfield Township we have to deal with what is happening here and what septic systems are contributing to the issue," Dies said. "There is a lot of E.coli coming in by Chappy’s Drive Thru.”

Dies said he doesn’t care where it is coming from, he wants the issues solved.

“I do care and want it stopped," he said. "We have not done anything as a township. We need to stop the pollution now."

Trustee Dean Young said the township has asked the Health Department to help inspect the septic systems in the area. According to Young, the Health Department, however, said it would not come out without proof.

Young said he agrees that Springfield Township has a responsibility and officials are going to move forward. The goal is to stop the materials from getting into the lake.

Moyer said that last year 44 trailer homes were attached to the sewer system and that was a big help in the health of the lake. Also, 20 homes have been razed and the systems removed.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is looking into other things that can be done at some commercial properties.

Test results are available on the township website www.springfieldtownship.us.

In other business, trustees:

• Approved the receipt of 205,392.55 which was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

• Weinsheimer said the township has accepted about $616,000 for increasing safety In the Road Department building.

• Approved a proposal from Aladtec, for a scheduling system, in the amount of $2,570.

• Approved the Fuel Access Agreement with the Springfield Local Schools Board of Education to allow for township departments to get fuel at the bus facility.

• Approved four red dot sight optics and four tactical lights for patrol rifles at a cost of $2,476 from Red Diamond Uniform.

• Approved the job description for a part-time assistant and nuisance investigator for the Zoning Department.

Announcements:

• Trick or Treat will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31.