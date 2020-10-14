Jackson Township trustees cancel rezoning hearings

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees announced during the Oct. 13 regular meeting that two public rezoning hearings scheduled for the meeting had been cancelled at the applicants' request.

Trustees granted a continuance on both hearings. A future date and time for the public hearings will be announced.

In other actions, trustees:

• Approved a purchase agreement for the sale of township property at the corner of Portage Street and Strip Avenue Northwest to the Stark County Board of Commissioners in the amount of $39,340 for improvements to Portage Street to aide in the traffic flow.

• Approved a Metro Narcotics agreement with the Stark County Sheriff’s Department.

• Approved an auction sale agreement with Kiko Auctioneers for the Jackson Township Police Department.

• Authorized a Frank Avenue signalization agreement with the Stark County Commissioners at the corners of Frank and East Lake Northwest and Frank and Strausser Northwest.

• Authorized $66,647 for the design phase of the Fulton tunnel per the agreement with Jackson Local Schools, Stark Parks and the Jackson Township trustees.

• Purchased a 2021 GMC Sierra 4x4 double cab truck for Central Maintenance from Toth Buick-GMC at a cost of $31,917.

• Paid bills in the amount of $2.5 million.

• Appointed two full-time patrol officers Anthony G. Richardson, effective Oct. 17, and Steven M. Haag, effective Oct. 24, both at an annual salary of $58,092.

• Approved the sale of township property at 5941 Portage St. NW to Eric Wallace.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook