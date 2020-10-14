Get to packing for Operation Christmas Child

Suburbanite staff report

It is shoebox packing time at Greentown United Methodist Church, 3088 State St NW, for the annual Operation Christmas Child program.

This year, the church will be packing shoeboxes a little different. There are several times and dates and there will be a limited number of people who can come so reservations are required. In addition, masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed.

These are the times and dates for shoe box packing:

• Oct. 17, 10:00 a.m.; Oct. 18th, 1:00 p.m.; Oct. 24th, 10:00 a.m.; and Oct. 25, 1:00 p.m.

• Additional times are available during the week: Oct. 19 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.,; Oct. 21 from 8:30 to 11-30 a.m.; and Oct. 23 from 8:30 to 11-30 a.m.

• Additional times may be added the following week depending on whether there are still boxes that need to be packed. In addition, if these times and dates do not work, call and the church may be able to work out a time to pack.

For reservations, call Cathy at 330-354-4765.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritans Purse, is headed up by Franklin Graham (Billy Graham’s son). Samaritan’s Purse has collected shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for children around the world.

Since 1993, more than 178 million children in more than 150 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox.