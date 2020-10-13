Lake Township Trustees approve improvements to baseball field

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved funding improvements for the Lake Community Park/Lake Youth Baseball field during the Sept. 28 regular meeting.

Trustees said that Lake Youth Baseball came to them with proposals for improvements.

“We have some money set aside that can be spent only on updates to that park," said Board President Steve Miller.

Trustees approved the improvements in the amount of $7,476 for Home Escape Landscape Construction to help with fencing and the field.

In other actions, trustees:

• Authorized paying bills as of Sept. 28 in the amount of $936,231.

• Tabled the discussion on the purchase of video conferencing equipment for the Uniontown Police Department from Norlson until trustees get more details on the costs.

• Approved repairs of the Road Department’s 1993 International Vactor Truck from Vac2Go in the amount of $12,305 for water pump repairs.