Bob's Discount Furniture opens on The Strip in Jackson Township

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. Bob’s Discount Furniture officially opened at The Strip on July 31, but the 41,000 square foot retail furniture store held a ribbon cutting last month at the new location, which is between Old Navy and Office Max.

Founded in 1991, the brand is one of the fastest growing furniture retailers in the country. The retailer is known for offering its discount on a wide variety of stylish, quality furnishings, mattresses and home accents.

Steve Linn, store manager at the Jackson Township store, said this is the third location in Northeast Ohio. Other stores are located in Mayfield Heights and North Olmsted.

“The company does research on the areas they open in and they found that this area is great economically and pulls shoppers from many surrounding areas,” Linn said. “One of our strengths is that Bob’s doesn’t do gimmicky pricing. Our prices are the everyday prices you’ll find on all of our products. Bob’s is the furniture brand and we use the same manufacturers as the big label names. But our prices come without those big labels you normally pay extra for.”

Much of the furniture is made in the U.S. in the furniture alley states such as Mississippi and North Carolina. Linn said some of the case goods are made overseas, which is the case at most furniture stores.

Linn added that the store has been “very well received by shoppers in the area.”

Another strength is that employees give customers their space and time to shop without being asked every few minutes if they need help.

“We encourage customers to take their time shopping and we don’t follow them around the store," Linn said. "We are always available for questions and will sit down with customers to talk about what they are shopping for when the customer is ready. The feedback on Facebook has been mostly about how we give shoppers their space to shop."

The store has living and dining rooms, bedroom and recreation room furniture, along with a kid’s section, a mattress shop and a rack full of area rugs. Linn said the rugs have been selling well in the Jackson Township store.

A total of 11 new Bob’s Furniture stores opened in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and Linn said the company has met the challenges in the Ohio stores and all the other 136 stores in 21 states.

“We have been letting people into the store one at a time to ensure we are maintaining social distancing and requiring everyone wear a mask. We’re taking temperatures, sanitizing everything throughout the day and offer hand sanitizer to our shoppers. The feedback is that people do feel safe coming in and shopping here,” Linn said.

The retail furniture chain was started 30 years ago by the co-founder Bob Kaufman. The first store opened in Newington, Conn. The furniture retailer is currently ranked 12th in sales in the United States. The store is named after Kaufman and reportedly, was based on the principal that everyone deserves quality furniture at good prices and customers deserve “unsurpassed value with honesty and integrity.”

“Our founder is determined to continue offering customers a shopping experience that includes good and consistent pricing. We are excited to be here in North Canton. I’m excited because I live in North Canton and it’s a wonderful opportunity to open a store like this in my own community where my friends and family live,” Linn said.

Linn added that Bob’s Discount Furniture reaches out to the communities they are in by raising money for local charities.

“This year, we raised $27,000 across all the stores and the amount this store will receive will be donated to a local charity called Compassion Delivered,” Linn said.

For complete information on the brand, visit www.mybobs.com.