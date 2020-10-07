Lakemore council hears storm drainage legislation

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE Village Council read for the first time legislation that would amend previous ordinances regarding regulations for illicit discharge into the storm drainage system during its Sept. 21 meeting.

The purpose is for the health, safety and general welfare of the citizens of the village and to regulate the contribution of pollutants to the storm sewer system.

Other approved business included:

• A Memorandum of Understanding with County Animal Control services.

• Council endorsed the Akron Zoo’s levy renewal and levy increase. The cost of the levy for a $100,000 home will be $2.92 a month.

• A resolution to approve the appropriations for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Announcements:

• Lakemore Food Pantry is the last Wednesday of each month.

• On Oct. 17, the Lions Club is hosting a carryout dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Presale tickets only and they are $10 for adults $5 for a children's dinner. Call Lakemore United Methodist Church for tickets. It will be a pull up drive thru pickup.

• Reminder for those in the community wanting to participate in the lunch program through the schools, meals are passed out at the high school between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and will be brought to your car.

• The village is doing trick or treat with date and time to be announced. However, the traditional trick or treat party and costume contest, firefighters breakfast and LUMC trunk or treat will not be held.

• There is information on the website to help improve the health of the Springfield Lake. There is also information for those impacted by COVID-19. Call 2-1-1 Summit Cares to apply for help with utility, mortgage and other assistance.