Belden Village Mall kicks off 50th anniversary celebrations

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

Editor’s Note: The Jackson Suburbanite will be offering several articles over the next month about Belden Village Mall including its history, growth of the mall and the surrounding area and the economic impact it has had on Jackson Township, Canton and beyond.

JACKSON TWP. How time flies. Belden Village Mall, which has been a longtime staple in the Akron-Canton area, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The regional attraction originally opened on October 1, 1970.

Stop by Belden Village Mall throughout the month of October to help celebrate the 50th Anniversary. The mall will feature 31 Days of Giveaways through Oct. 31. One winner a day will take home a $50 gift card to one of Belden Village Mall’s restaurants.

The official celebration kicked off on Oct. 3 with Mobile Jams Entertainment playing 70s tunes in Center Court, prize giveaways for a 70's-themed trivia contest throughout the day and a green screen photobooth where guests could take pictures with the special 50th Anniversary logo.

Belden Village General Manager Mike Walsh wrote in an email, “We are honored to be able to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Belden Village Mall.

"The mall has been a staple in Jackson Township and greater Canton communities for years as we have had the ability to welcome and serve generations of families. We hope that you share in this celebration and cherish the memories of the past while you allow us, Belden Village Mall, to continue to grow and prosper for the next 50 years.”

Walsh said the mall made the decision to downsize the celebration because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to social distance.

“As everyone can attest, the last few months have been unchartered territory regarding the pandemic, and it has challenged our ways of life and how we think and act," Walsh wrote. "It has been and will always be our mission to provide a safe and clean experience for our guests. What this pandemic has proved is that Belden Village Mall is built to be resilient and thanks to the strong support of our surrounding communities it will continue to flourish. Yes, brick and mortar retail has endured their fair share of closures and consolidations, but Belden Village Mall has the proper foundation and views these changes as opportunities to better serve and continue to evolve.’

Belden Village Mall has had some new stores open this year such as Dry Goods and Versona and more recently Sahara Grille and Casey’s Edible Cookie Dough. Also, a partnership with Seritage Growth Partners has converted the former Sears building into a Dave & Busters and soon-to-be-open Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy.

“We welcome these opportunities and new relationships and have every intention of persevering through our life cycle the same way we have since 1970," Walsh wrote.