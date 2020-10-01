Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

NEW FRANKLIN

• A man told police he met someone Sept. 13 to purchase a subwoofer sound system off Facebook Marketplace and said he was robbed at gunpoint for $1,000 by a tall male driving a lifted Toyota truck. The tall man had told the victim to get into the vehicle so he could show him how the speakers sound. They then drove down South Turkeyfoot Lake Road a couple hundred feet before the tall man pointed a black handgun at him and demanded the money. The man gave the tall man the money and then got out of the vehicle and waved down a passerby and was given a ride back to his vehicle. Later, the man no longer wanted to seek charges.

• Police responded to an argument on Sept. 13 between a paper carrier and a someone in a truck. Neither were still on location, but the officer tracked down the truck at a residence. The driver of the truck had a beer bottle in his hand and appeared to be intoxicated. He was issued a summons for under age consumption and released. The driver had his girlfriend come pick him up.

LAKEMORE

• The ex-boyfriend of a man's ex-girlfriend purposely rammed his car Aug. 28 while sitting at the stop sign. Officers were able to collect glass headlight remnants and the issue is being investigated.

• A student found a spent .40-caliber casing and a .380 round in the parking lot of the school on Sept. 11.

• Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 14, someone hit a stop sign and bent it at Sanitarium Road and Martha Avenue. It was not reported.

• A woman’s adult nephew left an altoid tin canister containing a white powder at her home on Sept. 16. He is homeless and unable to be located. The powder was sent for testing.

• An 11-year-old became violent Sept. 17 after his mother canceled YouTube on his school computer. He broke the mouse and computer and twice pushed a chair violently at his mother, striking the back of her foot. He would not speak to officers and resisted arrest. He had to be forcibly restrained and handcuffed for transport to the Lakemore Police Department.

• Someone purchased a LeapPad2 from Goodwill on Sept. 18 and found illicit content on it. This is being investigated.

SPRINGFIELD TWP.

• Someone stole a cement mixer belonging to Mud Construction on S Arlington Road on Sept. 8.

• A man repeatedly called 911 for help Sept. 8, and when officers arrived, he said that he no longer needed help. The man was given multiple chances to go to the hospital for a psychological evaluation because of the behavior he was displaying but he refused. When asked if he called 911, the man stated that he did not. He was arrested and issued a summons for court. He was taken to the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

• A woman reported Sept. 8 that her live-in boyfriend of seven years struck her in the jaw during an argument at the Springfield Tavern then he fled the scene in her vehicle. The woman called her son who took her to the police department to file a report. The couple lives in Lakemore and police found him at the residence and arrested him for domestic violence. He was taken to jail.

• A woman captured footage of a shadowy figure stealing her car from her mother’s home on Arcadia Avenue overnight Sept. 9.

• A woman reported Sept. 8 that her live-in boyfriend took a business truck and trailer and has not returned. He has had substance abuse problems in the past and he is not answering his phone. The truck and trailer were entered into LEADS as Unauthorized Use.

• Someone stole a man’s 2009 Gray Chevy Malibu Sept. 9 from Walmart. The man said he had given three guys a ride from Cleveland. He only knows the guys through his cousin. The four of them went to Walmart and, after the man had purchased items, they went back out to the car. That’s when the man found the shirts were too big so he returned inside Walmart to exchange them. The man said he left his keys and wallet with the three subjects in his car this time. When he returned, his car was gone. He doesn’t know the men’s names, just that they live in Cleveland and they are black.

• A homeless man, who has been trespassed from Springfield parks, was issued another summons for criminal trespass on Sept. 10.

• Following a car crash around 10 a.m. Sept. 11, one of the drivers was observed sleeping behind the wheel. The driver was unaware of his surroundings and could not provide officers with his driver’s license or vehicle information upon request. The driver had very slurred speech and did not know how the crash happened. The driver admitted to drinking and said he had three to four beers in the early hours of the morning. The driver did not pass field sobriety tests and then admitted he had a 12-pack throughout the night and did not get much sleep. He was arrested for OVI and had a previous OVI conviction. His license was seized and he was released with a citation to a sober adult.

• A man pulled $300 from his account from the Speedway ATM on Sept. 12 and forgot to take the money. Surveillance shows a blond female wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and jeans with two younger children enter Speedway and make a transaction at the ATM. It is unknown whether she took the money.

• Someone forced entry into a Massillon Road shed overnight Sept. 14 and took tools and a target. They also attempted forced entry into an unattached garage but were unsuccessful. There are no suspects at this time.

• A woman received a debit card in the mail Sept. 14 to a bank she does not have an account at. She was told someone from Colorado used her social security number to open the account.

COVENTRY TWP.

• An officer saw people in the lot arguing and pushing each other Sept. 13 at Pick's at PLX. Two had facial wounds which required Coventry Fire to respond. A witness said it was a white man in a Browns jersey who had assaulted the men. One of the victim’s was 19-years-old so he got a citation for underage drinking.

• Someone stole a man’s 2002 silver Toyota Echo Sept. 14 from Tito's Mexican Grille. He had left the keys inside.

• A man in his 50s was texting with women on Back Page Sept. 15 and he said he thought it was a dating site. When he did not arrange to meet up with the women, a man contacted him saying he wanted payment for wasting the women’s time. The man in his 50s said no and they began to argue over text and threaten each other. The man in his 50s reported this to police.

• Someone stole a log splitter from a man’s yard Sept. 15 on Waterloo Road.

• Someone stole a man’s trailer and jet skis Sept. 22 on Penguin Avenue. They were later found and recovered near a property on Corley Street in Akron.

• A man jumped over a fence of a business and ran to a blue Honda sedan on Lakota Drive on Sept. 22 and sped off while the owner of the business was parked in the lot in his car. The owner found the chain link fence had been cut and the lock had been tampered with. The man runs a car restoration business. Nothing has been reported stolen.

• A man was on a woman’s property Sept. 22 and claimed to be from the US Census Bureau and he refused to leave. He parked on the grass on top of her septic tank. She said she tried to open his car door to tell him to leave when he said he had a gun and would shoot her. The man then left but police later saw him drive past her home again. They stopped him and he denied the statements at first but then admitted he had been looking for his gun in his car. He was arrested for menacing and issued a summons.

• Three people were attempting to get in cars on a man’s property Sept. 23 on Swartz Road.

GREEN

• During a traffic stop for speeding Sept. 13, the driver had a suspended license and was asked if he had anything illegal. He said he had weed in his underwear and pulled out a baggie. He was issued a summons and released.

• An employee of Target was fired Sept. 14 for stealing from the store during the last two months. He was also arrested for theft.

UNIONTOWN

• Officers were on scene for a theft Sept. 1 at Hartville Hardware and three people were arrested for theft and complicity. While there, officers also found another theft occurring. A man in the parking lot had stolen from the store and also had multiple warrants for his arrest. The man had a fixed blade knife and scissors on him as well. He was charged with possession of criminal tools and theft. He was taken to the police department for processing where he became enraged and began kicking and spitting in the lower interview room. He broke the leg off of the table and he was taken outside to be transported to Stark County Jail. He began resisting arrest until he was tasered. The man was charged with vandalism and resisting arrest as well. He was checked out at the hospital and then taken to jail.

• During a traffic stop on Sept. 6, the driver of the vehicle was found to have no valid drivers license and was driving intoxicated. The driver was arrested and charged with OVI and released.

• Police arrived at the Uniontown Fire Department on Sept. 12 to speak with a woman who just ran from after a combative domestic violence incident with her fiance. While intoxicated, he had strangled her and she told polilce she thought she might die. Officers went to the residence and spoke with the fiance who was reportedly combative with officers, causing all officers to discharge their Tasers, breaking through the front porch door and sending one officer off of the porch on to his back. Another officer got trapped in the broken door and another officer was Tased with current. The fiance was taken to Mercy Medical Center by Uniontown Fire Department and then booked into Stark County Jail. He was charged with three counts of resisting arrest, one count of domestic violence, and one count unlawful restraint.

• Police responded to a domestic dispute on Sept. 13 and during the investigation, a 66-year-old woman struck an officer and was subsequently arrested for assault. She went to Stark County Jail.

• During a traffic stop on Sept. 20, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with reckless operation and OVI.