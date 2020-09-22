Hartville moves closer to building a new police station on South Prospect Avenue

Brian Lisik

Suburbanite correspondent

HARTVILLE Hartville Village Council moved closer to approving a property sale for a new police facility at its Sept. 15 regular meeting.

A resolution to purchase an approximately 6,500-square-foot property at 526 S. Prospect Ave. as the future site for a police facility had its first reading of Council. The property includes three buildings, one of which was formerly Pastore’s Dry Cleaning.

Mayor Cynthia Billings explained that the village has a $268,000 purchase agreement with the current property owner, pending village council approval of the transaction. She added that the plan currently includes using the buildings on the property for the new police facility.

Councilwoman Bev Green voted against the resolution.

“I don’t feel I have enough information to make a decision of this magnitude at this time,” Green said.

Councilman Jeff Kozy was not in attendance.

Council also scheduled two special meetings, to be held virtually, at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 23 for the final two readings of the resolution and to discuss environmental reports related to the property.

In other actions, council:

• Authorized the mayor to advertise for bids for the sale of four outlots in the Hartville Industrial Park.

•Authorized the mayor and village engineer to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission funding for the Sunnyside Street and Grand Trunk Avenue paving project.