Jackson Board of Education recognizes spring sports programs

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education started its June 22 regular board meeting with a moment of silence for the Mavrakis family, where son, Ace Mavrakis, was a rising freshman at Jackson High School and daughter, Pippa, was to start kindergarten at Jackson Local this fall.

The board also held its annual spring sports recognition. The following were recognized:

• The boys volleyball team

• Girls Lacrosse: Chelsea Debevec/Allie Hartnet, first team All-Ohio

• Girls track: Leena Patibandla, fifth place, high jump; 8th, discus; Kayla Kelly, Casey Stalder, Bridget Nunley, Emily Adams, state qualifiers in the 800-meter relay.

• Boys Track: Austin Gonzalez, top 100 seated 100 meters; Jayden Baker, 14th discus; D.J. Harris, 5th 110-meter hurdles

• Boys Tennis: Alvin Altman/Ryan Kelly; Lucas Immel/Arjun Kristamurthi

• Boys lacrosse: Ethan Lesco and Gabe Hudas, honorable mention All Ohio

• Baseball:Johnny Kulich, first team All Ohio

In other actions, the Board:

• Approved performance pay in the amount of $10,000 for Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto following an executive session. According to DiLoreto’s contract, a portion of his annual salary is withheld until after the his annual review and evaluation is completed which is usually completed during the June meeting.

• Approved academic fees for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved a wellness agreement with the YMCA of Central Stark County.

• Approved school meal prices for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved handbooks for the elementary, middle and high schools for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved two field trips: One for the JAGS Heifer Trip and one for the volleyball team for the Cedar Point Tournament.

• Authorized the transfer of approximately 1.43 acres to Stark Parks for the three-way partnership between Stark Parks, Jackson Township and Jackson Local Schools for the tunnel under Fulton Road. Close to half of the acreage is considered a temporary transfer.

• Approved several employment resolutions including special program substitutes; personal service contracts; athletic personal service contracts; new teachers; content specialist; supplemental contracts; athletic supplement contracts; and classified employees for the 2021-22 school year.

UP NEXT: Meets 11:30 a.m. July 26 at Jackson High School