National Merit Scholarship finalist: Jackson's Nagappranav Nagajothi

Editor's Note:Jackson High School had what is believed to be a school – and Stark County record – eight finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program this year. The Suburbanite has profiled each of the finalist this spring.

All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments – without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC to evaluate: The Finalist's academic record, information about the school's curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the Finalist's own essay.

Nagappranav Nagajothi was one of the eight National Merit Scholarship finalists from Jackson High School. Below are his responses to being selected.

Can you detail or list the academics you participated in grades 9-12?

Throughout high school, I’ve taken 15 AP classes and 5 CCP classes. My GPA at the end of my senior year will be a 6.0. I’m strongest in math and the social sciences, but I love learning about almost any subject I can.

Do you want to share your PSAT or SAT scores for publications?

I received a 1520 on the PSAT, but did not take the SAT.

List of extra-curricular you’ve participated in high school

Speech and Debate, Band, India Association of Greater Canton, Current Events Club, Varsity Tennis Team, National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society

What were some of the leadership roles you’ve had?

Speech and Debate, Co-Captain; Math Honor Society, President; NHS, Vice President; Current Events Club, Founder; Mathcounts, Assistant Coach

What was your essay titled and what was it about?

My essay did not have a title, but it was about a time that I was visiting family in India and we were temporarily caught outside in a sandstorm.

Why did you select the topic for your essay?

I selected the topic because it was definitely something that’s fairly unique to me. After we entered a bus and were no longer in the sandstorm, I also remember feeling fairly proud for having stayed calm during the storm itself. I thought that it would be cool to write about my experiences and mental processes while the storm was happening, in a way, reliving the experience through writing an essay.

Have you selected a college or been accepted in a college and if so, what is it?

I have not yet decided on a college and I’m still waiting to hear back from several, but I’m currently leaning towards Case Western Reserve University or OSU.

Have you selected a major and what is it?

Currently, I want to possibly double major in Economics and Mathematics.

Career plans?

I like to think critically about problems, so I would enjoy working as an analyst or possibly even becoming a lawyer. At the moment though, I’m undecided.

Is there anything else you’d like to say?

I’d like to give a shoutout to my friend’s YouTube account, Team Penguiners. It’s definitely worth checking out!

Any people you would like to thank?

There’s a lot of people I would like to thank, because I’ve been helped by a lot of people throughout my life. Mainly I’d like to thank my parents and younger sister for having constantly supported me, my friends for always having my back. I’d also like to thank my teachers, Coach CJ and Swenson’s Galley Boys, and everyone who’s ever helped me.