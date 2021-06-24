Lake Local Schools to post plans on district website

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – During the regular meeting on June 21, the Lake Local Schools Board of Education heard from Superintendent Kevin Tobin about the district posting the In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services & ARP ESSER Plan on the district’s website by June 22.

The plan is the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Plan and it addresses a wide range of needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic, including reopening schools safely, sustaining their safe operation, and addressing students’ social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs resulting from the pandemic. Completion of the plan is a requirement to receive remaining funding through The American Rescue Plan Act.

In other actions, trustees:

• Renewed the Park Maintenance Agreement for the maintenance of the Lake Community Park with the Lake Township Trustees for five years beginning June 17, 2022 through June 16, 2026.

• Approved participation in the Stark County Schools’ Council to advertise and receive bids for the cooperative purchase of school buses.

• Approved an overnight athletic trip to Erie, Pa., for the Edinboro Team Competition for wrestling on July 7-10.

• Accepted the resignations of Brian Reed, Associate Principal of Lake Middle/High School; Frank Grant, Principal of Lake Primary; and Adam Booth, Assistant Principal of Lake Elementary, effective the end of this school year.

• Hired Brock Cline as Athletic Director; Megan Seeley, Principal Lake Primary; and Justin Brosey, Assistant Principal of Lake Elementary, all three contracts are effective Aug. 1, 2021 – July 31, 2024.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on July 12 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.