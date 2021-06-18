National Merit Scholarship finalist: Ryan Farneth

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

Editor's Note:Jackson High School had what is believed to be a school – and Stark County record – eight finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program this year. The Suburbanite has profiled each of the finalist this spring.

All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments – without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC to evaluate: The Finalist's academic record, information about the school's curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the Finalist's own essay.

Ryan Farneth was one of the eight National Merit Scholarship finalists from Jackson High School. Below are his responses to being selected.

Do you know when you find out if have been selected to receive one of the awards?

I’ve already learned that I’ll be receiving a National Merit Finalist financial package from the University of Alabama.

List the academics you participated in grades 9-12?

I am a member of the Jackson Academy for Global Studies, or JAGS. Over the course of my high school career, I’ve taken a total of nine AP classes and my current GPA is 4.9.

Do you want to share your PSAT or SAT scores for publications?

PSAT: 1460

List of extracurriculars you’ve participated in

Cross Country, Academic Challenge, Women’s Chorus, National Honors Society, Spanish National Honors Society, Freshman Mentor Program, JAGS Student Leadership.

What were some of the leadership roles you’ve had?

This year, I am the vice president of Spanish National Honors Society at JHS. I am also a Head Student Leader of JAGS this year and the Head Leader of the JAGS Community Outreach Committee. Finally, I am a lead mentor in the JHS Freshman Mentor Program.

What was your essay titled and what was it about?

My essay was about my experiences volunteering with a program called rEcess at First Christian Church. rEcess is a respite program for parents who have children with disabilities.

Why did you select the topic for your essay?

Community service has always been a passion of mine, and volunteering for rEcess is one of the best community service experiences that I’ve ever had. I wanted to talk about the lasting positive impact that being a rEcess volunteer had on me.

Have you selected a major and what is it?

Business management

Career plans?

I plan on working in management for a company once I graduate from college, but I do not have a specific business or company in mind at this time.

Any people you would like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents for always being supportive of me, my teachers for encouraging me, and my counselor Mrs. Ralls for helping me through the National Merit Finalist application process.