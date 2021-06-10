National Merit finalist: Jackson's Zachary Charlick

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

Editor's Note:Jackson High School had what is believed to be a school – and Stark County record – eight finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program this year. The Suburbanite has profiled each of the finalist this spring.

All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments – without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC to evaluate: The Finalist's academic record, information about the school's curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the Finalist's own essay.

Zachary Charlick was one of the eight National Merit Scholarship finalists from Jackson High School. Below are his responses to being selected.

Detail or list the academics you participated in grades 9-12?

I am a member of JSA, the Jackson School for the Arts. I have taken many AP and CCP courses, with a particular interest in Math and Computer Science.

List extracurriculars you’ve participated in 9-12.

JHS Robotics, JHS Musicals, and community theatre, Jacks-N-Jills Show Choir, Men’s Chorus, JHS Boys' Volleyball, Textbook Tunes Barbershop Quartet

What were some of the leadership roles you’ve had?

President and Founder of the JHS Robotics Club, National Honor Society (Sergeant at Arms), President of the JHS Chorale

What was your essay titled and what was it about?

My essay was about Interlochen Arts Camp – a camp in northwest Michigan that was an opportunity for me to step into a community of passionate, like-minded individuals for a life changing summer.

Why did you select the topic for your essay?

My time at Interlochen helped me find confidence in my passions both artistically and academically. My understanding of art completely evolved. I came to understand that I could pursue a career in Computer Science Engineering while still drawing upon the creativity and problem solving of my artistic background.

What would you do with the scholarship award if you receive it?

I would put the money towards the many expenses of college. Tuition, Room and board, etc.

Have you selected a college or been accepted in a college and if so, what is it?

I have been accepted into Case Western Reserve University, and Ohio State, but I am still waiting to hear back from nine other colleges.

Have you selected a major and what is it?

I will be majoring in Computer Science, with a potential focus in Physics, Mathematics, or AI.

Career plans?

I hope to either work for a major company, or start my own, and use cutting edge computer science and artificial intelligence to solve pressing problems such as climate change.

Is there anything else you’d like to say?

Here is my website and school resume if you need anything else. Thank you! zacharycharlick.com

Any people you would like to thank?

I would like to thank my mom and dad for always supporting me. Thank you as well to all of my Jackson teachers and friends for helping to make these past few years such a success.