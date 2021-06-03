PLCC reports high school-to-work placement rates

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN – A high success rate for school-to-work placement for Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) students was reported by Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney during the May 20 Board of Education meeting.

Tripney reported that out of 209 seniors, 78 participated in some kind of placement relative to their program during the school year.

“Quite a feat in the midst of a pandemic,” she said.

Many of those students chose to remain in their placement, either part-time or full-time following graduation. Tripney also reported that adult education enrollment for the fall continues to look promising with new programs in plumbing and pipefitting and manufacturing technology.

Recognition handed out

PLCC Principal Mike Kaschak congratulated Emersyn Black and Alexis Ansell, Green High School seniors enrolled in the VDI program, for earning second place in the Television/Video Production category at the recent SkillsUSA state competition.

Automotive Technology Instructor, Ron Balis was also acknowledged by Kaschak for being recognized by an area employer who wrote, “I would thank Mr. Balis for helping to develop these young people into successful adults. In my 35 years in the auto industry, I have never had young people come from a school ready to work the way his students do.”

The letter went on to say that, Mr. Balis’ students are at a higher level than the students who have been hired in the past who have taken the T-10 program at the post-secondary level.

In other business, the Board:

• Approved the resignation of Kathryn Maj as a classroom aide.

• Approved one-year limited contracts were approved for teachers Harold Britt and Mary Ann Morena, with benefits, for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved Teri Hohan as an assistant to the Treasurer at $24 per hour not to exceed 960 per year.

• Approved support staff contracts for Ed Doerr and Matthew Miller, custodian and maintenance, and Savannah Greenwood, assistant treasurer.

• Aapproved the return from leave of absence for Courtney Bennett, teacher, effective for the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved contracts of counselors Ilario Cursaro and Allyson Himmelright and teachers Marcie Jacobs and Sherry Koenig.

• Approved administrative contracts for Principal Michael Kaschak, Director of Building and Grounds Terrence Rick and Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney.

• Approved DTS Services Agreement contract with Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology for technology support services.

• Accepted equipment donations from Diversified Gas and Oil.

Career Center students of the month:

Caden Arends, Springfield, Welding

Lauren Harr, Coventry, Pre-Nursing

Morgan Kennedy, Coventry, Cosmetology

Josie Moss, Green, Cosmetology

Alexa Nemeth, Coventry, Sports Medicine

Grant Palmer, Green, Pre-Nursing

Placement Student of the Month is Zane Cowles, Manchester, Automotive Technology. Employer: Klaben Ford Lincoln

The next regular meeting of the board will be held at 6 p.m. June 17