Springfield BOE approves cuts, five-year forecast

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – During the Springfield Local Schools Board of Education meeting, a long list of personnel items were approved including a reduction in force due to the failure of the proposed school income tax on the May 4 ballot.

The Board approved a reduction in force of certified positions due to financial reasons effective the 2021-22 school year. They included an elementary school counselor, six elementary K-6 teachers, an elementary special education teacher, an elementary Title 1 teacher, a half-day preschool teacher, a senior/junior high physical education teacher, a senior/junior high foreign language teacher, a senior/junior high technology education teacher, a senior/junior high English/language arts teacher, and a half-day elementary title 1 tutor.

Also approved was a reduction of six classified positions at the elementary school level, including a secretary, custodian, cafeteria manager, cook, cafeteria worker and educational aides.

The Board also reassigned David Jurmanovich as assistant principal at Schrop Intermediate and Danielle Starkey as assistant principal at Springfield Junior/Senior High School.

Junior/Senior High School Principal Shawn Morgan resigned to become the superintendent of the Manchester Local School District. A one-year administrative contract for Michelle Warner, as interim junior/senior high school principal was approved.

Five-year forecast

Treasurer Chris Adams presented the five-year forecast for the district.

“This forecast is challenging but not impossible," he said. "We need to keep a positive attitude and change things up."

Adams said it has been a difficult year for everyone involved.

“I’ve said it last month and I will say it again. The community needs to make a choice. Other communities have the same issues we have. They are forging ahead for their children.”

Adams reported that there is a decline in funding in the next two years. The government funding has helped, he said, but without those funds there would be bigger cuts. He added that there is a glimpse of hope in school funding at the state level.

“If that happened and we were able to get taxpayers to approve a smaller levy and create other ideas maybe we could climb out of this hole,” Adams said.

He said every place is unique and different and Adams said a lot of residents don’t realize that the Springfield school population is diverse, and it has a lot of children that have special needs and “we have to do the best to service them. It is costly and we don’t get much from the state. We have fine individuals and they put their heart and soul into it.”

The Board approved Adams' forecast.

In other business, the Board:

• Approved Summit Educational Service Center to provide employment services of an Interim Director of Student Services during the 2020-21 school year, at the cost of salary and benefits, plus any other costs incurred in the employment of the individual.

• Approved Total Education Solutions (TES) to provide supervision, special education services, and related services in accordance with the requirements of the Ohio Department of Education per student from June 1 to June 1, 2022.

• Approved Education Alternatives for the 2021-22 school year to provide on an as needed basis varying educational, emotional, and physical needs and meet students' FAPE requirements.

• Approved a three-year service agreement with Public School Works to provide a comprehensive, automated, web-based safety, regulatory compliance, and risk management program for both the employee and student suite of services.

• Approved a one-year consortium agreement with the Summit ESC for the purpose of accessing Title III (Limited English Proficient) Funds.

• Accepted a donation of $3,426.20 from proceeds of a fundraiser to provide T-shirts to be given to current Young Elementary students, teachers, staff and bus drivers in memory of Young Elementary coordinated by Miranda Terry. The board thanked Terry on behalf of the students and staff, we would for all the time and energy it took to organize and coordinate this effort and Darlene Snyder of ACT Now for the printing of the T-shirts.

• Accepted a GAR Foundation Grant for $7,500 awarded to Springfield High School Junior High School and teacher Andrea Novicky to support the project.

• Heard from Business Director Dustin Boswell who said the district will be offering meals throughout the summer for those ages 1 to 18. It will be serving each Monday from 5 to 6 p.m. Each child will be given a frozen meal kit containing five breakfasts and five lunches for the week. They are individually packaged with heating instructions. They will be distributed from Door J at the junior senior high school. The program is funded from the USDA as the district is refunded through the grant for each of the meals they provide.

The next regular board of education meeting will be held at 6 p.m., June 15 in the community room at the junior senior high school.