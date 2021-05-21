Lake BOE accepts resignation of athletic director

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – The Lake Local Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Athletic Director Joe Bogdan.

Bogdan has been with the district for five years and is resigning to accept a position with Canton City Schools District. The resignation is effective as of July 31.

In other actions, the Board:

• Approved sending the five-year financial forecast to the Ohio Department of Education as required.

• Announced graduation is 3 p.m. May 29 at the Blue Streak Stadium, with a rain date of 3 p.m. May 30 at the same location.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on June 21 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.