Jackson Board of Education approves COVID Appreciation Pay

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved COVID-19 Appreciation Pay for all of active employees during its regular board meeting on May 18.

Employees will receive a one-time bonus pay per the following amounts:

• Active certified and administrative staff will receive $2,000.

• Classified employees will receive $1,000.

• Part-time employees will receive $500.

The bonus pay is possible because the district said COVID-19 expenses can be offset by the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funds from the American Recovery Plan approved by Congress.

The district’s certified teaching staff and classified staff have reported to work through the pandemic and taught or provided services to students who were in person at Jackson Local Schools or at home learning remotely.

The classified staff worked to provide a clean and safe environment for students including meal preparation for children in the buildings and packaged breakfast and lunches for those learning at home.

“I am supportive of the Board of Education recognizing the extraordinary efforts our faculty and staff have made this school year,” stated Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto in a published statement. “I am thankful for the partnership and collaboration between parents, faculty, support staff, our Board of Education and our community.”

Board president Scott Gindlesberger added, “As president of the Board of Education, it is my honor to recognize and let our faculty and staff know just how much they are appreciated by this district and this community.

“We all knew this would be an extraordinary school year and it would take extraordinary effort to meet our families and students where they were during these times, and I am proud of the job our district employees did to make this school year a success.”

In other actions, the Board:

• Approved Bryan Haas as the new district treasurer. He is replacing Linda Paris who will be retiring Aug. 1, 2021. Paris was assistant treasurer before becoming treasurer in 2005. Under her leadership, the office has received eight Auditor of the State Awards. Hass had a three-year contract approved effective Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024. He is a licensed CPA and a graduate of Jackson High School and has served as the Jackson Local School District’s financial controller for the last two years.

• Approved a City of Green Reinvestment Act (CRA) School Compensation Agreement where the district will receive 65 percent of the property taxes in area in the southeast of Green City limits (near the airport) where the land is in the Jackson Local Schools district.

• Authorized the district participate in the BuyBoard Cooperative Purchasing which is a national co-op. There is no obligation to purchase, this resolution was only to participate.

• Approved participating in the Cooperative School Bus Purchasing Program for the next school year, with no obligation to purchase buses at this time.

• Approved renewing membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) for the next school year.

• Went into executive session to consider employment and other matters with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. June 22 at Jackson High School