National Merit finalist: Jackson's Matthew Visco

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

Editor's Note:Jackson High School has what is believed to be a school – and Stark County record – eight finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program. For the next several weeks, the Suburbanite will profile each finalist

All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments – without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC to evaluate: The Finalist's academic record, information about the school's curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the Finalist's own essay.

Matthew Visco is one of the eight National Merit Scholarship finalists from Jackson High School. Below are his responses to being selected.

What are the list of academics you participated in grades 9-12?

Over the past four years, I have taken 15 AP classes and 4 CCP classes. Fortunately, I have had the opportunity to take rigorous classes in a laundry list of different academic areas. I will graduate with a 5.8 GPA.

Do you want to share your PSAT or SAT scores for publications?

I received a 35 on the ACT.

List your extra-curricular you’ve participated in 9-12.

Speech and Debate, JHS Boys’ Tennis, Academic Challenge, Math Honor Society, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, TEAMS Engineering Competition, Current Events Club

What were some of the leadership roles you’ve had?

Speech and Debate Co-Captain, Math Honor Society Director, SpeakNow Director, Attorney General Dave Yost Teen Ambassador Board Member, Spanish Honor Society Secretary of Members

What was your essay titled and what was it about?

While my essay did not have a title, it was about my experiences in speech therapy.

Why did you select the topic for your essay?

I selected this topic for my essay because speech therapy had a large impact on me. I wanted to choose a subject matter that would reveal a lot about me to colleges, and writing about speech therapy gave me the opportunity to do so.

Have you selected a college or been accepted in a college and if so, what is it?

So far I have been accepted into Kent State, Akron and Ohio State. However, I am still waiting on 12 more college decisions so it will be a few weeks until I make my decision.

Have you selected a major and what is it?

I plan on pursuing a double major in Economics and Mathematics, albeit Engineering does intrigue me. Additionally, I also want a Spanish minor.

Do you have any career plans?

At the moment, I plan on eventually becoming a lawyer.

Is there anything else you’d like to say?

I would like to give a shout out to my friend’s YouTube account, Team Penguiners. If you’re interested in Club Penguin YouTube videos, you should subscribe!

Are there people you would like to thank?

There are many people who I must thank for their assistance. First, I need to thank my parents and my family for all that they do to help me succeed. Additionally, I would like to thank my neighbors, Kay and John Sponseller, for their constant support. Also, I must thank my friends for always being there for me. Finally, I want to express my appreciation to my teachers at Jackson High School, for the hard work that all of them put into helping me learn every day.