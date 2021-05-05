Jackson Local Schools named among best in state, country

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. – During the regular meeting on April 27, The Jackson Local Schools Board of Education learned that the district was again ranked among the best in Ohio during the April 27 meeting.

Jackson Local Schools was ranked 40th in the state of Ohio out of more than 800 high schools in US News' annual report of top school districts. The District ranked in the top 4.5 percent in Ohio. It was listed as number 1,241 out of nearly 18,000 high schools, ranking it in the top 7 percent in the country.

“This is a testament to the partnership and collaboration among students, parents, staff, and community that we are afforded in the Jackson Local School District,” Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said. “Our teachers worked with students simultaneously in person and remotely delivering local curriculum this year. We are honored at the recognition and grateful for being rated among the top 40 high schools in the state of Ohio and the top 6.9% in the nation.”

In other actions, the Board:

• Announced the dates and times for the annual board retreat for 8-11 a.m., July 20, with the regular board meeting to immediately follow.

• Approved a roofing project for Sauder and Lake Cable elementary schools. Three sections, two at Sauder and one at Lake Cable, will be replaced. One section at Sauder will be restored. Total cost of all sections at both schools is $558,895 which is a national consortium price. Tremco will be doing the work. The roof repairs/replacements are part of the district’s five-year capital improvement plan.

• Approved the Jackson Community Celebration fireworks Memorandum of Understanding that if the fireworks cause damage to the District’s baseball field. The township agrees to pay the district’s $5,000 deductible for the repairs.

• Went into executive session to consider employment and other matters with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. May 25 at Jackson High School