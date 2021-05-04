Jackson school district voters approve levy

Suburbanite staff report

JACKSON TWP – Voters in the Jackson Local Schools District overwhelmingly approved a five-year, 5.7-mill substitute levy on May 4.

With all the votes unofficially counted, 2,127 votes came in for the levy compared to 927 against it.

Once the results are certified, the levy will be generate about $9.1 million for the district’s general fund, while costing the owner of a newly constructed home $174.56 a year per each $100,000 in valuation.

The levy acts as a renewal for existing homeowners. It will generate new revenue but only on new construction within the district.

Jackson Local Director of Communiciations Todd Porter said the money the levy will generate replaces the money from a levy approved by voters five years ago. The funds will be used for operation costs.

Voters approved the levy the last three times it was on the ballot. The levy first appeared 15 years ago. In addition to passing it 15 years ago, voters in the district supported renewing the substitute levy 10 years ago and once again five years ago.