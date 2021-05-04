Election roundup: Springfield school voters reject income tax

Suburbanite staff report

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education will once again be forced to come up with a plan for increased revenue after voters rejected another ballot attempt.

With all the votes unofficially counted, district residents defeated the 0.75-percent income tax that was placed on the May 4 primary ballot by a margin of 1,791 votes against and 915 for it.

The income tax would have resulted in a tax of $7.50 per $1,000 in income. Those on social security benefits; disability and survivor benefits; railroad retirement benefits; welfare benefits; child support; property received as a gift, bequest, or inheritance; and workers’ compensation benefits would not be taxed. Senior citizens 65 years and older would have received a $50 income tax credit.

The most recent defeat comes after voters defeated a 7.7-mill operating levy both in August and November of 2020, resulting in significant cuts for the cash-strapped district that is under fiscal watch by the state.

The district has not had new operating money in more than 20 years and, as costs have increased, the future budget shows a deficit. That has resulted in pay to participate for sports and other activities, the closure of Young Elementary School, reduction in staff and in much needed programs for students.

Officials have said additional staff cuts will be implemented if the tax increase was defeated.

Hartville income tax measure defeated

Voters in Hartville appear to have voted against Issue 6, a 0.5% increase to the municipal income tax rate to fund street department construction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges for five years starting Jan. 1.

With the unofficial tally counted, there were 182 votes against the tax (59 percent) and 132 for it (41 percent).

The measure was estimated to have raise $850,000 a year and would not be eligible to be offset by city income taxes paid for working elsewhere.

Lake Fire District increase passes

Voters within the Lake Fire District passed Issue 7, a 3-mill fire levy replacement. Once certified, it will begin to be collected in 2022 and raise an additional $584,667 more a year.

The vote, unofficially, was 671 for the levy and 327 against it.

The increase will cost the owner of $100,000 home an additional $41.51 per year.