National Merit Finalist: Lauren Hall

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

Editor's Note:Jackson High School has what is believed to be a school – and Stark County record – eight finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program. For the next several weeks, the Suburbanite will profile each finalist

All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments – without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC to evaluate: The Finalist's academic record, information about the school's curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the Finalist's own essay.

Lauren Hall is one of the eight National Merit Scholarship finalists from Jackson High School. Below are Lauren’s responses to being selected.

Do you know when you find out if you have been selected to receive one of the awards

I’m not sure

Would you detail or list the academics you participated in grades 9-12?

Jackson Academy of Global Studies; I have taken 12 AP classes, as well as several CCP classes through Stark State; 5.8 GPA

Do you want to share your PSAT or SAT scores for publications?

I scored a 1460 on the PSAT.

List your extra-curricular you’ve participated in 9-12.

Irish Dance, Jackson Academy of Global Studies, Cross Country and Track, Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Peer Tutor, Ohio Attorney General Teen Ambassador Board, Freshmen Mentor

What were some of the leadership roles you’ve had?

I am on the service leadership committee for the Jackson Academy of Global Studies, teach Irish dance lessons, am a freshman mentor, have created the curriculum for Spanish lessons, and was a leadership intern at Camp Invention.

What was your essay titled and what was it about?

I wrote my essay about the lessons I have learned over the years as an Irish dancer and how they have applied to other aspects of my life. Irish dance has taught me the value of hard work and to appreciate the process rather than solely focusing on the short-term results.

Why did you select the topic for your essay?

I have been dancing since I was six years old, and it has played a big role in shaping who I am today.

What would you do with the scholarship award if you receive it?

I would use the scholarship award towards my college tuition, if I receive it.

Have you selected a college or been accepted in a college and if so, what is it?

I am still waiting to hear back from many of the colleges I applied to, so I have not decided yet.

Have you selected a major and what is it?

Currently, I haven’t selected a major, but I am leaning towards environmental science or engineering. I also am planning to pursue a minor in Spanish.

Any people you would like to thank?

I would like to thank my parents for supporting me in everything that I do. I would also like to thank all my amazing teachers during my time at Jackson for believing in me and always challenging me to be better .