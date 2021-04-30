Jackson voters will decide substitute levy

Patricia Faulhaber

JACKSON TWP – The May 4 election is just around the corner and one of the items of interest to those living in the Jackson Local Schools District is its five-year, 5.7-mill substitute levy.

The levy will be generate about $9.1 million for the district’s general fund, while costing the owner of a $100,000 home $174.56 a year.

It is not a new levy, however, and essentially it is a renewal for existing homeowners. It will generate some new revenue but only on new construction in the district.

Jackson Local Director of Communiciations Todd Porter said the money the substitute levy generates replaces the money from a levy approved the last time by voters five years ago. The funds will be used for the costs of operating the schools.

Voters approved the levy the last three times it was on the ballot. The levy first appeared 15 years ago. In addition to passing it 15 years ago, voters in the district supported renewing the substitute levy10 years ago and once again five years ago.

“We are grateful for the support this district receives from the community,” wrote Jackson Local’s Superintendent Chris DiLoreto in an email. “Issue 12 is a substitute levy that essentially is a renewal levy.

"There are no new taxes to Jackson Township residents. It does allow the district to collect a small amount of new money on new construction. A yes vote on Issue 12 continues to provide revenue to our general fund, which is for operations of our schools. We continue to put our students and families first in our decision making and we are proud of the work our faculty and staff have done this school year in providing the quality education and services our community expects. Despite these trying pandemic circumstances, our staff has provided in-person learning since the start of the school year.”

For more questions, the district urges residents to email contactus@jackson.sparcc.org.