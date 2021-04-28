Springfield schools accept Beun resignation

SPRINGFIELD TWP. – The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education voted to accept the resignation of employee Brad Beun during an April 23 emergency meeting.

Beun was arrested by the FBI on April 17 and was immediately placed on paid administrative leave as is the district’s protocol. On April 20, the Board of Education voted to remove Beun from paid administrative leave.

The investigation is ongoing, and the district is cooperating with the authorities. The FBI has revealed allegations that were, according to the board and administration “deeply disturbing against Beun.” It is believed that Beun had arranged to meet an adult and an 8-year-old girl for the purposes of sexual activity but was instead arrested by FBI undercover agents. He has since been charged with coercion or enticement.

The FBI is continuing the investigation. The school district encourages anyone that has any information about this situation to contact Superintendent Chuck Sincere, any member of the board of education or the FBI directly.

The FBI is further encouraging anyone who has had contact with Beun and believes he has acted inappropriately toward them or their child to call 1-877-FBI-OHIO. All information will be strictly confidential.

Beun had been employed with Springfield Local Schools for more than seven years and, according to a statement read at the April 20 board meeting, his work had been exemplary.

The district is working with Summit Educational Service Center to provide an interim director of special services to continue the daily operations of the department.