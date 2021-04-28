Lake BOE approves classified employees contract

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. – During its regular meeting on April 19, the Lake Local Board of Education went into executive session for Collective Bargaining Matters to prepare for, conduct or review a collective bargaining strategy.

After returning, the board unanimously ratified the agreement as negotiated with the LLEA, effective for two years beginning July 1, 2021 through and including June 30, 2023, with the certified staff.

The new contract includes a 1.5 percent base increase each year with employees continuing to pay 18 percent towards medical benefits.

In other actions, trustees:

• Held the monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Sienna Decker and Brody Moye, 3rd grade; Eileen Dubel and Peyton Putnam, 5th grade; Lily Hatch and Luke McClure, 8th grade; Anna Alcorn and Lucas Ball, 12th grade. Also, recognized Kaitlyn Rushin, teacher of the month, Lillian Hall employee of the month and Dave Windham, volunteer of the month.

• Entered into an agreement with the law firms of Peters, Kalail & Markakis Co. LPA and Frantz Law Group to jointly represent the Lake Local School District in the JUUL Labs, Inc. lawsuit for for electronic cigarettes and other vaping products for use and abuse by minor students in the United States that has reached epidemic levels.

• Accepted donations as follows to benefit the Lake Care Team: $75 from Alvin and Amanda Johnson; $150 from New Life Episcopal Church; $585 from the Advent Lutheran Church; and $100 from anonymous.

• Accepted a $500 donation from Bell Stores in Massillon to benefit the class of 2022.

• Approved approximately 284 students as the graduating class of 2021 upon completion of academic requirements. Graduation is scheduled for 3 p.m., May 29 at the Canton Civic Center.

• Approved student handbooks for Lake Primary, Lake Elementary and the Middle/High Schools.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on May 17 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.