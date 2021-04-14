National Merit Finalist: Dorothy Stuhmiller

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

Editor's Note:Jackson High School has what is believed to be a school – and Stark County record – eight finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program. For the next several weeks, the Suburbanite will profile each finalist

All winners of Merit Scholarship awards are chosen from the Finalist group based on their abilities, skills, and accomplishments – without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference. A variety of information is available for NMSC to evaluate: The Finalist's academic record, information about the school's curriculum and grading system, PSAT/NMSQT Selection Index score, the high school official's written recommendation, information about the student's activities and leadership, and the Finalist's own essay.

Dorothy Stuhmiller is one of the eight National Merit Scholarship finalists from Jackson High School. Below are her responses to being selected.

Do you know when you find out if you have been selected to receive one of the awards?

It depends on the award. Starting on March 10, those who have been selected for corporation-sponsored scholarships were notified. Then, on March 25, those who have been selected for National Merit Scholarships (the scholarships sponsored by National Merit) were notified. Finally, on May 3 college-sponsored scholarships will be awarded. Sometime during May, those who will not be awarded scholarships will be notified.

Would you detail or list the academics you participated in grades 9-12?

9th Grade: JSA English 9 (JSA denotes that these classes where part of the art program at our school), JSA Visual Art 1, JSA Dance 1, Freshman Chorus, Accelerated Geometry, JSA World History, Biology, The Art of Theatre Spanish 3

10th Grade: Photography 1, Spanish 4, JSA Accelerated English 10, JSA Dance 2, Dramatic Lit and Performance, Accelerated Algebra 2, Health, Chemistry, AP Academy American History

11th Grade: Personal Finance, Photography 2, Photography 3, JSA Junior Seminar, AP Psychology, AP Chemistry, Accelerated English 11, JSA Dance 3, CCP College Algebra and CCP Trigonometry (these are college level courses that are equivalent to pre-calc)

12th Grade: Ceramics 1, Photo 4, JSA Senior Internship, Stark State Calc 1, Stark State Political Science (both of the “Stark State” courses, were courses I took online over the summer), Organic Chemistry, Materials Science, AP Biology, AP Statistics, AP English Lit & Comp, Forensic Science

Do you want to share your PSAT or SAT scores for publications?

PSAT: 1470

List your extra-curricular you’ve participated in 9-12.

Cross country (grades 9-11)

What was your essay titled and what was it about?

I did not title my essay. The essay was about the people in my life and how they’ve influenced the person that I’ve become.

Why did you select the topic for your essay?

I had no idea what I should write about for the essay, so I ended up choosing a topic that I found easy to talk about.

What would you do with the scholarship award if you receive it?

I would use it to help pay for college.

Have you selected a college or been accepted in a college and if so, which school(s)?

I’ve been accepted into some colleges, but I have not yet decided on where to go. I’m still waiting to hear back from a few colleges before I make my final decision.

Have you selected a major and what is it?

No, I have not selected a major. However, I’m leaning towards engineering. I originally wanted to study biomedical or chemical engineering, but I’m still undecided.

Career plans?

I don’t really have any career plans as of now. I haven’t even decided on a major, so I have no idea what career I want to go into.