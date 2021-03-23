Lake school board approves personnel contracts

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on March 15, the Lake Local Schools Board approved several administrative personnel contracts.

The contracts are effective Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2024, and include employees Lisa Shannon, Brian Reed, Joe Bogdan and Julie Lyberger.

In other action, the Board:

• Held the monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Macey Edwards and Tyler Satava, 3rd grade; Allie Kerscher and Ben Barker, 5th grade; Emily Hawrylak and Paiton Trump, 8th grade; Madison Furino and Logan Zetts, 12th grade. Also, recognized were Tom Koli, teacher of the month; Schelly Baluch employee of the month; and Christa Kozy, volunteer of the month.

• Approved one-year athletic contracts for the 2020-21 school year for Daniel Bauer, volunteer assistant coach for track; Thomas Kohli, assistant coach strength; Brandon Thewes, girls volleyball head coach; and Jacob King volunteer coach middle school track.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on April 19 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.