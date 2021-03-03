Jackson BOE discusses Fulton Drive tunnel plan

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Local School Board of Education on Feb. 23 approved sending a letter to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) regarding the area where the Stark Parks Tunnel project is planned on Fulton Drive Northwest.

ODOT requested a letter from the Board of Education and the Jackson Township Board of Trustees with an assurance the plan for a tunnel under Fulton Drive, which will will provide a walkway between Jackson High School and Jackson North Park, is not being used for recreation or for wildlife or water fowl refuge.

In other action, the Board:

• Approved the JHS Programs of Study for 2021-22.

• Approved the Jackson Memorial Middle School Programs of Study for 2021-22.

• Went into executive session to consider employment matters with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. March 23 at Jackson High School