PLCC approves adult education tuition rates

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN The Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) Board of Education approved tuition rates for the 2021-22 adult education classes during its Feb. 18 meeting.

The rate are: All evening classes of 600-hour programs, $8,495; cosmetology, $16,995; dual esthetician and nail technician, $10,995; EKG and phlebotomy technician, $2,745; esthetician, $8,495; nail technician, $2,495; and practical nursing, $15,495.

Alumni of PLCC’s four districts, veterans and immediate family members of PLCC staff can apply for a one-time scholarship. PLCC graduates taking full-time adult education classes within the first two years after graduation can also qualify for a one-time scholarship, but the two scholarship opportunities cannot be combined. Some programs are not eligible for discounts.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney said several of the school's full-time adult education programs now have two different start dates throughout the year, giving prospective students more flexibility to enroll.

Tripney said PLCC is offering new personal enrichment offerings and monthly cooking classes. Also an evening manufacturing technology program is in the planning stages for the fall.

Competition season

Principal Mike Kaschak reported that the end of January and the month of February mark competition season for the Career Technical Student Organizations. Although this year, face-to-face competition wasn’t an option, SkillsUSA and DECA provided virtual regional competitions for students to showcase their skills, abilities and talents.

Springfield High School students enrolled in the satellite marketing and management program advanced to the virtual state competition March 8.

Competition winners were: Joseph Cole, 1st place Marketing Communication Series; Dominic Dye, 1st place Automotive Services Marketing; Kyle Fox, 2nd in Accounting Applications; Michael Greathouse, 2nd place Principles of Finance; Samantha Noussias, 1st place Human Resources Management Series; Stephen Parker, 1st place Food Marketing Series; Haley Stalnaker, 2nd place Professional Selling Event; Gavin Stem, 2nd place Principles of Marketing; Kylee Vue,1st Restaurant and food services management; Laura Walsh, 1st Quick Service restaurant management.

Students winning medals in the Northeast Regional Virtual SkillsUSA Competition will be advancing to the SkillsUSA State Championships. They include Walker Frain, Manchester, 1st place in the Electrical Construction Wiring Competition; Ethan Smith, Springfield, 2nd place in the Industrial Motor Control competition; Maverick Robinson, Green, 2nd place in the Automotive Service Technology Competition

The SkillsUSA State Championships will be a combination of a virtual and off-site or in-person experience depending on the competition. It will begin in March and run through April with the awards ceremony streaming live April 30. PLCC and Springfield High School student, James “Jay” Turney, who holds a position as a SkillsUSA state officer, will be running the awards ceremony and will be passing his position onto next year's State Officer Team during the ceremony.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the resignation of teacher Maria Schlenk, effective June 1.

• Approved a one-year limited contract for Timothy Shea, with benefits, effective March 8 and Ida Daniels-Liedtke as an adult education enrollment specialist with benefits effective March 1. A medical leave was approved for teacher Malinda Stratos and a leave of absence for teacher Courtney Bennett from March 11 to March 11, 2023.

• Approved equipment donations from Lowe's to be used in the Plumbing and Pipefitting Program.

• Approved a purchased services contract with Northeast Ohio Network for Educational Technology Service Provider beginning July 1 to June 30, 2026.

• Rescheduled the April meeting from April 15 to April 22.

Students of the month

Career Center students of the month are: Alexis Ferriot, Junior, Visual Design & Imaging, Springfield; Jacob Hammer, Senior, Automotive Technology, Green; Ty Kutscherenko, Senior, Welding, Manchester; and Tyler Phillips, Senior, Electrical Technology, Coventry.

Placement student of the month is Tammara Harris, Senior, Pre-Nursing, Springfield. Her employer is Pleasant View Healthcare Center.

The next regularly schedule meeting will be held at 6 p.m., March 18.