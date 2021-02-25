Lake school board honors cross country champion

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Local School District Board of Education passed a resolution of recognition for Nathan Moore during the Feb. 21 meeting.

Moore was Division I state champion at the OHSAA State Cross-Country meet in Columbus on Nov. 7. He ran the fastest time in Ohio out of all the divisions.

Moore was also recognized as one of the 12th-grade Uniontown Lions Club students of the month.

“Nate is a great runner,” said Superintendent Kevin Tobin. “While he has great athletic prowess, everything said about him for student of the month is true. His integrity and kindness outweigh his athletic abilities.”

In other actions, the Board:

• Held the monthly Hartville Lions Club, Uniontown Lions Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Keelie Brown and Aiden Brown, third grade; Sydney Morrow and Owen Weber, fifth grade; Autumn Raper and Andrew Gray, eighth grade; Savannah Nutter and Nathan Moore, 12th grade. Also, recognized Cory Schler, teacher of the month; Joyce Wagner, classified employee of the month; and Megan Thornburg, volunteer of the month.

• Accepted the resignation of music director Richard Kibler, who is retiring on May 30 after serving as the district's music director for 20 years.

• Accepted the following donations to the Breit Family Scholarship Fund: Gene Leonard, $50; Warren Krapf, $100; and Cutler Real Estate, $50.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. March 15 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.