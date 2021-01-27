PLCC Board of Education organizes for the year

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN An organizational meeting of the Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) Board of Education was held during the Jan. 14 regular meeting.

During the organizational part of the meeting, the Board elected member Dave Hofer, of Springfield, as president from Springfield and Ron Reed, of Coventry, as vice president.

Members of the board also include Bob Campbell, Green; David Cohen, Green; Mary Lou Dodson, Springfield; Dan Fouser, Coventry; Joe Hercules, Manchester; Janson Jividen, Manchester; and Chad Lance, Springfield.

Other business:

• Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

• Beginning the regularly scheduled meeting, Principal Mike Kaschak said as of Jan. 19, PLCC students will be in person 100 percent of the time. He said his personal theme for the year is, “We are Stronger Together!”

• Coordinator of Marketing and Public Relations Krista Haubert and School Counselor Ilario Cursaro presented information on outreach, career exploration and recruitment efforts for the 2021-22 school year.

• Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney updated the board on Adult Education. At this time, PLCC is searching for an enrollment specialist who would be dedicated to the search and retention of adult education students.

• Tripney said a new Phlebotomy program has started and plans are proceeding for some culinary and manufacturing courses coming late next summer She thanked Dawn Simpson and Felicia Crawford for their efforts in developing a rolling enrollment option for the Cosmetology and Esthetician programs.

Approved business included:

• Acceptance of resignations of Karen Bailey, adult education secretary; Donald Ellesin, teacher; Fernando Wanton, adult education evening receptionist/monitor; and Steven Kshywonis, teacher.

• One-year limited contracts approved by the board included: Shannon Heaton, adult education part-time phlebotomy/EKG instructor, $28 per hour, 450 hours maximum; Charles Parke, adult education evening receptionist/monitor, $15 per hour, 600 hours maximum; Fernando Wanton, substitute adult education evening receptionist/monitor, $15 per hour, as needed; Benedict Chouinard, teacher; Matthew Derksen, teacher; Matthew Miller, custodian/maintenance.

• The board approved the following amended employment contracts: Adult Education Staff (One Year Limited Contracts), Wendy Bodenschatz, pharmacology tutor, $28 per hour; Laura Campriani, clinical lab instructor, $28 per hour; Brenda Rickenbacker, clinical lab instructor, $28 per hour; Treva Heil clinical lab instructor, $28 per hour.

• Ten days of extended time was approved for Kim Robinson, adult education program manager.

• PLCC Superintendent Kim Redmond announced that Portage Lakes Career Center's Neon Lime Restaurant was honored by the Ohio Restaurant Association as a school of distinction for exceeding program participation requirements.

• Career center students of the month for November were Jayanna Bickley, Plumbing and Pipefitting, Springfield; Veda Hughes, Visual Design and Imaging, Green; Savannah Peck, Cosmetology, Coventry

• Placement Student of the Month was Colin Ambriola, Welding, Manchester, employer: East Manufacturing

• Career center students of the month for December were Mariam Abdelqader, Sports Medicine, Green; Shelby Comisford, Cosmetology, Manchester; Layne Gruber, Fire Academy, Coventry; Zak Shively, Welding, Springfield

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the board will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 18.