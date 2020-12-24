Lake Local Schools Board of Education approves bus purchase

Patricia Faulhaber

LAKE TWP. The Lake Local Schools Board of Education approved purchasing three new buses during its regular meeting on Dec. 21.

The three buses will be purchased in accordance with the Stark County Council of Government Cooperative bid and in conjunction with the grant award of $47,503 from the State of Ohio School Bus Purchase Program through the Ohio Department of Education.

The buses cost $89,153 each. Total purchase price after applying the grant and the trade-in price of two used buses ($2,800 for both) is $217,156.

In other action, the Board:

• Held the monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Lycris Stahl and Caleb Dean, 3rd grade; Airika Chacon and Landon Sommers, 5th grade; Ava Norfolk and Braidon Miller, 8th grade; Riley Hudson and Aaron Martin, 12th grade. Also, recognized Jennifer Obourn, teacher of the month; Sue Rushin employee of the month; and Sarah Hewitt, volunteer of the month.

• Accepted a donation to the Kyle Donaldson Memorial Scholarship ifrom Keith and Janita Donaldson for $5,000.

• Accepted donations to the Junior service club from three anonymous donors totaling $6,000.

• Accepted an anonymous donation to cover lunch fees for students totaling $1,100.

• Accepted a number of donations for the Steve and Diane Breit Family Scholarship Fund totaling $2,175.

• Set the organizational meeting for 6 p.m., Jan. 11, at Lake Elementary, with current board president Jenny Anderson as president pro-tempore with the regular meeting to immediately follow.