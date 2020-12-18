Jackson Board of Education sends substitution emergency levy to auditor

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Dec. 12, the Jackson Local Schools Board of Education approved sending a resolution of necessity for a substitution emergency levy to the Stark County Auditor's Office to verify the millage and the amount the levy will generate and the cost to homeowners.

The 5.7-mill levy will be placed on the May 2021 ballot. It is a replacement for a levy that is currently in place which expires in May. The substitution emergency levy would run for five years if passed by taxpayers.

“The substitution levy will not generate any new taxes, it would replace the levy in place now,” said the district’s treasurer Linda Paris.

In other actions, the Board:

• Set the date for the January organizational meeting for 5 p.m., Jan. 12 at Amherst Elementary School and voted Scott Gindlesberger as the President Pro Tem for the meeting.

• Hired Jennifer Clark as a substitute nurse for the school year.

• Received a donation from the Jackson Local Schools Foundation in the amount of $5,000.

• Went into executive session to discuss security arrangements and emergency response protocols for the board with no action taken.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Jan. 12 for the organizational meeting and at 5:15 for the regular meeting at Amherst Elementary School.