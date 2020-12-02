Lake Board of Education accepts scholarship fund donations

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Local Schools Board of Education accepted numerous donations to the Steve and Diane Breit Family Scholarship during the regular meeting on Nov. 16.

The board accepted 48 donations from residents, Lake Local personnel and others totaling $9,638 for the newly established scholarship fund.

Steve Breit passed away on Oct. 17. He had battled Parkinson’s Disease for 15 years in addition to a battle with ALS for close to six years.

Breit spent his entire career at Lake Local Schools, first as a teacher; then as a guidance counselor; as an administrative assistant; and his last 13 years he served as an assistant principal at Lake Middle School.

“Steve was a special person and especially special to me because he was my mentor," said Lake Superintendent Kevin Tobin.

In other actions, the Board:

• Held the monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program. The following students and staff were recognized: Eli Kerber and Kherington Berringer, 3rd grade; Mya Norfolk and Griffin Gall, 5th grade; Grace Artman and Joshua Davis, 8th grade; Emma Hanchey and Matthew Beard, 12th grade. Also, the Board recognized Camden Carter, teacher of the month; Melanie Taylor employee of the month; and Sam Mitchell, volunteer of the month.

• Approved the five-year forecast and sending it as required to the Ohio Board of Education.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.