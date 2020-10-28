Lake Board of Education approves several hires

Patricia Faulhaber

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKE TWP. The Lake Local Board of Education approved several persons for employment during its regular meeting on Oct. 19.

The board approved Brittany Boggs, Tawnya Tippel and Mandi Stephenson for one-year, limited, noncertified contracts for the 2020-21 school year pending appropriate credentials. The Board also approved several one-year supplemental contracts for assistant coaches for Beth Mazzocca, Blake Sitzlar, Caleb Peach, Joel Schlabach and Jacob McBride.

Other actions:

• The monthly Hartville Lion’s Club, Uniontown Lion’s Club and the Lake Board of Education recognition program was recently held. The following students and staff were recognized: Kinsley Claytor and Evan Garvey, 3rd grade; Addyson Randall and Vinny Armstrong, 5th grade; Makenzie Morgan and Cole Kiser, 8th grade; Isabella Wolfe and Garrett Williams, 12th grade.

Also, recognized Danny Reed, teacher of the month, Becky Albright employee of the month and Sandy Whytsell, volunteer of the month.

UP NEXT: Meets 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.