Holy Spirit Parish breaks ground on new education wing

Suburbanite staff report

UNIONTOWN Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 2952 Edison Street NW, in Uniontown, broke ground recently for the long-awaited education wing of the parish.

Parishioners watched as members of the parish planning committee were joined by representatives of Braun & Steidl Architects and Fred Olivieri Construction Company in celebrating the groundbreaking that has been several years in the planning phase.

Through the support of the parish community, the fundraising goal was more than matched. Several challenges were met and overcome, many due to the need to meld the new addition with the original wood structure – which was once the Lake Township youth club and now administrative offices – and the existing church and social hall. The new structure will include four meeting/classrooms and a 20-foot extension of the existing social hall and will bring the total number of meeting/classrooms to six.

Construction is expected to be complete in Spring 2021.

The parish, which began in 1977 as a mission affiliated with Saint Paul parish in North Canton, grew into a standalone parish in 1979, adding offices and holding masses in the renovated youth club building. The church building was dedicated in 1986. The parish serves the Uniontown/Hartville area.