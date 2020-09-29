Precautions being taken in variety of ways at Portage Lakes Career Center

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

GREEN Safety is being practiced in a variety of ways at Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC).

During the Sept. 17 Board of Education meeting, Principal Mike Kaschak reported that the year is off to a great start. He said he is proud of students who are following the safety protocols to keep the building safe and open. Kaschak thanked the entire staff who are working hard, “to provide extraordinary experiences for our students every day. We are definitely stronger together.”

Superintendent Kim Redmond said she is determined to always keep students first and foremost in all decision making and her desire to have students learning in person in their lab settings.

In keeping with safety, Kaschak thanked Ohio Ophthalmology for donating more than 300 pairs of safety glasses for staff and students.

“We appreciate this generous gift," he said.

He spoke about PLCC’s PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention System) and how it continues to grow and evolve. In keeping with “no touch” practices, the process involves students using a QR code that takes them to a survey where they can complete their positive behavior referral. The referrals allow the students access to the PBIS kiosk of rewards and gain them entry into quarterly drawings for larger rewards. A bonus to the QR code system is that data can be accumulated, analyzed, quantified and compared. One of the reports calculates an Employability Score that can be shared with students every nine weeks and then included with their Career Passport upon program completion.

The recent data shows there have been more than 200 positive behavior referrals and less than 40 negative referrals this year. Results prove that the emphasis on positive behaviors is working at PLCC.

Other news:

• Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney reported that Adult Education enrollment is holding steady at 134, with the Practical Nursing Program serving more than 40 full-time and 30 part-time students.

She acknowledged Margaret (Peggi) Johnson, practical nursing program coordinator, and her staff of Melissa Baumhoer, Mary Ann Morena and Linda Wardle for their tireless work in growing the important program.

• For technology, the school was able to provide a Chromebook to all full day PLCC students and all Coventry and Springfield students to ensure that they continue to assist their home school districts.

• The board approved employment contracts for John Kastor and Kristy McKenzie as part-time adult education CPR/CPR for Healthcare Providers Instructors at $28 per hour, 20 hours maximum.

• The board approved equipment donations from Stark State College Automotive Technology Center's Bryan Deitrick of a 2002 Toyota Sienna Van; from Green Local School's Director of Operations Wendall Jackson of a 2004 Honda Odyssey Passenger Van; and from Matt McMahon, a 2005 Chevy Colorado.

• During the meeting, Redmond introduced a video produced by Krista Haubert and Kirk Raymond’s VDI program. Students representing each of the home schools spoke about their experiences so far this year, their initial feelings about in person learning at PLCC, and their hopes for the future.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Oct. 15.