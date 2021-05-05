Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Coventry Twp.

• A woman was stopped for suspicion of stealing a camera at AutoZone on April 17. She reportedly gave consent to search her purse. The camera was not inside and was later located. Police did find a syringe and two bindles of meth in the purse.The woman was issued a summons for possession of drugs and possession of drug abuse instruments.

• A woman called police April 18 and said her husband struck her in the eye causing a visible bruise. Her husband admitted to hitting her. The woman’s sister, a witness, had also been attacked and the sister’s husband witnessed it. The man was arrested and taken to jail for domestic violence.

• A customer at Save-A-Lot said he was assaulted by a man on April 18 after a confrontation over how the customer was wearing a mask inside the store. The customer told police he was bagging up his items when a man told him to cover his face with his mask. The customer, who said he was wearing his mask just under his nose, and man then exchanged words. As the customer left, he said the man came up from behind him and struck him in the face. The customer fell to the ground and the man continued to strike him. The customer’s gun fell out of his pants and the man threw it into the parking lot. Then the man left in a black Ford Escape.

• Someone broke the rear passenger window of a vehicle at Terrik Roofing between April 16 and April 18. The person then climbed into the vehicle and attempted to start it by peeling the ignition. The suspect failed to start the vehicle but removed the truck's radio and fled the scene.

• An ex-boyfriend reportedly came to a woman’s residence April 22 after being not to and started banging on the door regarding a custody issue. The woman said she went outside to speak to her ex but went back inside after he began yelling at her. The woman said her ex opened the door and entered the home and continued to argue with her. The woman said the ex pushed her out of the way to see his daughter. The woman said her ex has never been allowed in the residence. A witness at the scene wrote a statement and the ex was arrested for burglary and domestic violence and transported to the Summit County Jail.

• During a traffic stop for an illegal tint on April 22, the driver did not have a valid license. Marijuana was also found in a locked bag in the vehicle. The driver was issued a summons for marijuana and released.

• During an April 23 traffic stop, police found the driver had a suspended license and warrants out of Michigan. They also found meth and pipes inside the vehicle. The driver was issued citations and summons.

• During an April 24 traffic stop, a driver with a suspended license reportedly became argumentative and appeared to be under the influence. Police say the man refused to perform field sobriety tests and refused to do a breath test. He was issued a summons and released.

• Someone reported a gun submerged in water on Portage Lakes Drive on April 24. It was retrieved by police.

• A neighbor reported on April 27 that someone either trying to or was stealing mail on East State Street.

• A woman’s car was stolen from a parking lot April 28 on Portage Lakes Drive. It was found at a church parking lot the next day.

• A vehicle reportedly failed to stop for police and crashed into a concrete barrier on April 29. The driver fled but he was located and he was found to have warrants. He was taken to the hospital after requesting his inhaler.

Green

• A man said he attempted to contact PayPal on April 22 and was told to buy $200 worth of Google Play gift cards. He did so and gave out the info before he realized it was fraudulent.

• During an April 23 traffic stop, police reported finding an open container and the driver showed signs of intoxication. He did not pass field sobriety tests and he was issued a summons for open container and OVI.

• A 21-year-old woman was arrested for possession of marijuana during an April 24 traffic stop. She was stopped for not having headlights on.

• Police were called on April 25 after a neighbor said he was flipped off by another neighbor. That neighbor was issued a summons for disorderly conduct.

• Someone broke into several RVs and trailers between April 21 and April 24 at Vista Storage. Several items were taken and video footage is being pulled.

• Someone attempted to break into a Greenview Drive home on April 28 but the lock held. There were no other attempts for entry.

Lakemore

• A woman said she dropped her wallet at Save-A-Lot on April 10 and when she went back to get it, some cards were missing.

• Police received a call for a 911 hangup April 16 in which dispatchers heard a man yelling and stating he had a gun. Police responded to the address and a woman met police and said it was an accidental call. The woman said they had only been having an argument and she let them inside. The man from the phone call, the woman’s live-in boyfriend, did not want police in the house and would not identify himself. He was arrested for obstruction of official business.

• An officer reported seeing three juveniles standing by the woods at Cleveland Clinic Challenge Golf Course on April 20. When they saw the officer, the juveniles attempted to flee but were caught. They had THC vape pens and were charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and obstructing official business.

• During an April 25 traffic stop, a 36-year-old man was arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia after being detained on a warrant.

Springfield Twp.

• Someone cut the catalytic converter off a man’s work truck April 18 on Biscayne Drive. An investigation is ongoing as a neighbor may have footage.

• Someone broke into a work truck April 19 at Shelly and Sands General Contractors and stole clothing and several items. A red tool and other items were left at the scene and were taken as evidence.

• An ATV was found with a pair of bolt cutters April 19 at Sam Winer Motors. The keys were missing. The owner was later found and said that ATV had been stolen from his business.

• Someone discarded a meth lab April 19 on a woman’s Myersville Road property. The Summit County Drug Unit responded and took all property for processing and disposal according to DEA guidelines.

• During an April 20 traffic stop, police found the driver’s license was suspended. The woman had active warrants and a glass meth pipe. She was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and then turned over to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department.

• Two people reported a sexual assault crime on April 21 that they said occurred between 2012 and 2013.

• Someone removed a new $65,000 destination trailer April 21 at Camping World RV.

• A juvenile who dropped acid on April 21 had to be taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

• A man reportedly began arguing with employees at a Giant Eagle on April 22. Police believed he was on drugs and they found he also had a warrant for parole violation and, when they detained him, they found pipes for marijuana and meth. The Ohio Parole Board wanted him taken to jail so he could be picked him up at a later date, but the jail refused due COVID-19 restrictions. The man was released and the pipes were destroyed.

• An officer saw a man walking at Walmart with a BB gun on April 22 and leaving while security tag was still on. He was stopped and he admitted to stealing the BB gun. He was arrested for theft and police found a paper fold of heroin in his pocket. He was also charged with possession of drugs and he had some warrants. The man started to overdose and admitted he had used heroin about a half hour before. He was taken to the ER and warrants were issued for his arrest.

• An investigation is pending into an April 23 fight in which both parties were intoxicated. At first, both said the fight was consensual. The next morning one party wanted to charge the other party with assault and has video footage.

• An officer saw that a gate was cut on Pickle Road on April 24 and shipping containers had been broken into. The owner was called and it was reported that a Honda generator, a Schumacher Battery Charger, a Husky Air Compressor and an Igloo cooler filled with an unknown amount of ratchet straps, valued at $150, was taken.

New Franklin

• During an April 19 traffic stop, it was found the driver had 38 suspensions and two warrants. The driver and passenger, who was the driver's son, were detained. THC and nicotine cartridges were found in the passenger’s pocket. The passenger eventually admitted that the cartridges were his father’s and he took them so his father wouldn’t be in trouble when the car was pulled over. The driver was then arrested for two counts of endangering children, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was also issued multiple driving citations.

• A woman said she left her wallet in her room in a group home on April 19 and $435 was stolen. Staff suspect another person who was staying at the group home because he left shortly after without notice.

• During an April 21 traffic stop, an officer smelled marijuana and the driver reportedly admitted he had a joint inside of his pocket. After a search, the driver was placed under arrest for drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was then issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and display of plates.

• A woman told police on April 21 that she has paid Champion Electric and Construction $7,985 but no work has been done. She believes she is being scammed.

• Someone stole checks out of a woman’s mailbox and one was deposited on April 9.

• A woman reported April 22 that someone has been using her account at Fifth Third Bank and purchased $1,284.97 of miscellaneous products.

• A dog bit at a woman’s ankle and arm while she was jogging on Swigart Road on April 22. The owner was issued a summons for confining and restraining dogs.

• Lakemore Police Department on April 22 advised that a trailer and three ATV's stolen from its jurisdiction and believed the property was in New Franklin. A tip came in of its location and officers confirmed the stolen property was there. The resident of the property provided a bill of sale written in pen on a piece of printer paper. He said he had just bought the trailer and ATV off of another male who has not been identified. The property was recovered and by April 27, the man had a warrant for felony receiving stolen property.

• A 14 year old was found to be in possession of nicotine and vaping products on April 22. In a search of the girl's phone, police found texts between the girl and her mother about picking out the nicotine that she would like. The mother denied this. The girl was placed under arrest for being an unruly juvenile and possessing said nicotine products. She was released to her grandparents. The mother will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of her underage daughter.

• A driver crashed into a mailbox on April 23. An officer said driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. The driver said his seatbelt had come off and he tried to put it back on and swerved into the wrong lane and then swerved again so he wouldn’t hit oncoming traffic. He blew a .239 BAC and he was cited for OVI.

• A man wrecked his vehicle on April 24 and reportedly told police he was coming from Upper Deck Bar and Grill. He failed field sobriety tests and he blew a .169 BAC. He was turned over to his father with a summons.