Springfield BOE issues statement on Beun arrest

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education released a statement on the arrest of district employee Brad Beun during its regularly scheduled meeting on April 20.

A statement was read after the session stating that the Board was shocked to learn that Beun was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), offsite of district property, on April 16. After learning of the arrest, Beun was put on administrative leave with pay, which is protocol.

After the executive session, the Board unanimously voted to change the status of Beun’s leave to unpaid.

The FBI has revealed allegations that were “deeply disturbing against Beun," according to the statement. Those allegations included that Beun believed he had arranged to meet an adult and an eight-year-old girl for the purposes of sexual activity but was instead arrested by FBI undercover agents. Beun has been federally charged with coercion or enticement. The investigation is ongoing, and the Board’s statement said the district is fully cooperating with the authorities.

The statement read “from the moment we learned of this incident, our School Superintendent, Mr. Sincere (Chuck Sincere) has kept our parents and staff informed with the facts the FBI shared with him.” The statement also said that it is known that Beun’s arrest took place off school grounds and the Board has been assured by authorities that none of the allegations involve Springfield Local Schools students.

The statement said that the safety of the students is the district and Board’s number one priority. Beun was immediately barred from all school functions, forbidden to be on school grounds or doing any business on behalf of the school as of his arrest.

Beun has been employed with Springfield Local Schools for more than seven years and the statement read that, until Friday, his work “was exemplary.” It continued to state that these allegations are so devastating and horrifying. However, the Board "absolutely and without reservation" condemns the behavior that is set forth in the FBI’s affidavit. “We know that Beun is entitled to the presumption of innocence, so we are following the court case closely and anxious to learn the truth.”

All the information that was shared by the Board was received from, and approved by, the FBI.

The board encourages anyone that has any information about this situation to contact Sincere, any member of the board or the FBI directly. The FBI is encouraging anyone who has had contact with Beun and believes he has acted inappropriately toward them or their children to call 1-787-FBI-OHIO. All information will be strictly confidential.