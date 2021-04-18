Springfield Schools employee arrested by FBI

Carolynn Mostyn

Suburbanite correspondent

LAKEMORE – A Springfield Local School District employee was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on April 17.

Director of Special Services Brad Beun was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, which is the district’s protocol, once the district was notified of the situation.

Superintendent Chuck Sincere sent a letter home to district parents which stated he had “disturbing news.” He wrote that the FBI informed the district that arrest was about an incident that did not occur on school grounds and does not involve any student from Springfield Local Schools.

“I wanted you to hear it from me directly before you see media reports of social media reports,” he stated in the letter.

He said they are “fiercely dedicated to the safety of each and everyone one of our students in the district. This is our number one priority every day.”

As a result of the arrest, Beun is barred from attending all school functions, is not allowed on school grounds and is prohibited from doing any business on behalf of the school.

Beun is expected to be arraigned next week. This investigation is ongoing and Sincere said the district is “fully cooperating with the authorities and will continue to do so until this matter is concluded.”

Sincere said the district will be as transparent as possible, but it is an ongoing criminal investigation and no further information can be shared at this time.