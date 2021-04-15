Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Springfield Twp.

• A woman’s purse was stolen from Walmart on March 28. On March 29, someone used her debit card at a nearby Speedway. Video showed a black woman in her 40s, who was nearly 6 feet tall and driving a Dodge Caravan had used the woman’s debit card. The same woman also was seen walking out of the Walmart with the woman’s purse.

• A girl reported March 29 that she had been kidnapped and a man named Brad had given her a drug. According to police, the girl appeared to go in and out of consciousness. The girl said she was able to leave the location and escape and drive to the Red Roof Inn. Wadsworth Police had listed her as a missing person that morning. She was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

• A man reported on March 29 that his license plate had been stolen. He had sold his vehicle earlier this year but the plate had not been returned.

• A report came in of a man cutting wires off a telephone pole on the corner of Seneca Trail and Mingo Avenue on March 29. Officers found the man walking down the road and he admitted to cutting the wires. He also had a knife and wire cutters on his possession. He had warrants out of Medina County and was turned over to authorities there. Charges are pending for the damage.

• Police responded March 29 after someone drove a vehicle into a ditch and was attempting to drive away when police arrived. The driver said his friend, who had left the scene, had driven the vehicle into a ditch and wanted him to come get it out. It was found the driver had a warrant out of Barberton and he was detained. The passenger had a meth pipe near him and also had a warrant. He was charged for possession of drug paraphernalia and turned over to Summit County Sheriff's Office.

• During a March 30 traffic stop, the driver had a suspended license and warrants out of other agencies. The vehicle was searched and officers found drug paraphernalia and what the driver reportedly said might be crack. She was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia. She was turned over to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department for her warrants.

• A homeowner, through his remote camera, reported that someone was removing items from his property on March 30. Police stopped a man as he attempted to leave in his vehicle. It was found the man had taken a bird bath and hanging basket. He was charged with theft and the man reportedly admitted to the theft. He was also charged with criminal trespass and he was released with a summons.

• A man reported that his new cell phone and tablet was stolen from his mailbox on March 30. He believes that his father-in-law stole it.

• A man reported March 30 that he left his car running while going into Speedway and when he came out, it was gone.

• Police received a report March 31 that someone stole gas from a bus at Kids Ahead by using a garden house. The bus was also missing its battery.

• A man reportedly ran out of gas on March 31 and drove his vehicle off the road and onto someone’s property. He then left the vehicle and went home. Police found the man at his home where he was arrested for criminal trespass.

• Two men got into an argument at Red Roof Inn on March 31 and one punched the other in the mouth. The man who threw the punch left and the man who was punched was asked to leave the premises for his part in the disturbance. He was taken to the hospital for his injury to his lip.

• Springfield Police assisted Mogadore Police in attempting to locate a driver who fled from a stolen vehicle on March 31. The stolen vehicle also had stolen plates on it belonging to another vehicle. The driver was not located, but the vehicle was towed and the plates were taken as evidence.

• Ten catalytic converters were stolen at AVI Food Systems on April 1.

• A woman clicked on a bad link when trying to set up her Roku on April 1 and she was contacted by a man posing as customer service. The woman gave the man her debit card number and PIN number. She received a fraud alert and more than $1,000 was removed from her account. The phone number is now disconnected.

• A vehicle was stolen from Burger King on April 1 after the driver left it running. The driver works for Uber Eats and had an iPad, headphones and other music supplies in the vehicle. An employee said a tall blonde woman got into the car and drove off with it.

• A Rolling Meadows Lane man left his drone in the rear of his vehicle on March 29 and whe he returned, the drone and its batteries were gone. The vehicle also looked like it had been rifled through.

• A man reported April 1 that someone took a $607 check that he put in the mailbox and cashed it on Feb. 23. He did not notice that it wasn’t cashed by the right person until they called to say they never received the check.

• A woman reported April 1 that she saw several people leaving a home that she was taking care of. The home was the woman's mother, who had been arrested. The daughter told police her mother had let people stay at the home before but she was unsure if these were the same people. The daughter said she did not think anything had been taken but several items had been moved. She was told to post “no trespassing” signs.

• A woman reported April 2 that someone stole a tackle box and CDs from her vehicle while it was parked at GetGo. Video shows the thief pulling up beside her vehicle and going into it and taking items. The thief’s vehicle comes back to a stolen vehicle out of Springfield on April 1.

• A man, who was at Quality Inn to give a customer a ride on April 3, said the customer tried to jump him and stole his wallet with cash and debit cards and social security cards in it. The customer was detained and said the man was there to sell him drugs. He said that he stole the wallet to get his money back when he realized the drugs were fake. Police found the man’s wallet on the customer and cash in his pocket. No drugs were found. The customer was arrested on felony theft charges.

• A Bobcat skid steer was removed from a parking lot at Spee-D-Foods overnight April 3. Camera footage is being reviewed.

• A man reported April 3 that a check was stolen and fraudulently used during a $799.93 mobile deposit on April 1.

Hartville

• A man reported March 4 that not only did someone file for unemployment in his name but they also opened a T-Mobile account.

• During a March 13 civil incident on Mill Street, a man refused to identify himself and was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest. He was issued a summons.

New Franklin

A teenage boy who has had several arrests was charged with domestic violence on April 1. He had gone to the YMCA with friends on March 31 and did not return home that night. When he returned home the next day, he had left or lost some property and wanted to use a cell phone to call and get it back. His mother refused to give him a cell phone and he threatened to have his friends beat her up. When the mother called the police, he reportedly said to “watch what happens when you hang up.” When police arrived, the boy denied these comments. He was charged and released back to his mother.

• A man reported April 1 that someone had used his Walmart app login to purchase $469.69 worth of groceries. The man was able to get the person's name and address from the app. The matter is under investigation.

• Someone slashed a Laddie Drive resident's tires overnight April 1. The homeowners do not know who may have done it.

• A father and his adult son got into an argument April 1 when the son came to the father’s home. The son is not supposed to be on the property. A warrant was issued for criminal trespass. On April 2, the son returned to his father’s house to make food. When his father asked to leave, the son made suicidal statements and then left. He would not tell police where he was and continued to make statements about self-harm. A K-9 unit was used to find the son who was in the basement of his residence and he was taken to the hospital. By April 3, the son was back on his father’s property and was arrested for criminal trespass. He was released with a summons. On April 4, the father called police again because the son had trespassed and reportedly punched him in the chest. Photos were taken of the bruises. The son could not be located but answered the phone when his mother called. He said he was in the woods and made more statements about suicide. On April 6, the son was found at his father’s house again and taken to the police department. He was charged with criminal trespass and domestic violence but made more statements about self-harm and began banging his head. EMS arrived and he was taken to the hospital. On April 7, the son went to his mother’s house and threatened to kill her. The son was arrested and taken to jail.

• A man reportedly had slurred speech and failed field sobriety tests during an April 3 traffic stop. He was arrested for OVI and refused chemical tests. He was dropped off at his girlfriend’s house and issued a summons.

• A man reported on April 3 that he expected his medication to arrive in his mailbox on March 28. It did not and the empty packaging was located in a mailbox on a nearby road.

• During an April 3 traffic stop, the driver admitted to drinking but said he could not perform field sobriety tests because he needed a cane. He was arrested for OVI and blew a .354 BAC. He was released with a summons.

• A homeowner reported April 4 that someone was trying to get into his home. When police arrived, they found a man passed out in the enclosed patio. When they woke the man up, he appeared intoxicated and argumentative. He was creating a disturbance and did not know where he was. He was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• A man was arrested for OVI after an April 4 traffic stop. He failed field sobriety tests but would not give a chemical test. He was released with a summons.

• A woman reported April 4 that her mother charged $110 to her account by using her debit card. The woman also reported that her mother opened credit cards in her name.

Lakemore

• A juvenile said was pushed off his bike and had it stolen at the Lakeside Drive pavilion on March. He told police he only remembers the thief was light-skinned.

• Two men in a red Chevy reportedly put a scaffold in the bed of the truck on South Street March 28 and drove away.

• A dog broke through a screen door March 30 on Lakeview Street and bit a woman and her dog who were walking on the sidewalk. The dog that was bitten went to the vet hospital because the bites were to its neck.