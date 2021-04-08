Suburbanite area crime report

The Suburbanite

Coventry Twp.

• During a March 28 traffic stop, police found that the driver had a warrant out of Indiana for drug possession and did not have a valid driver's license. She was cited for driving without a license and police found a marijuana grinder in her possession. She was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released and her vehicle was towed.

Green

• A man called police on March 13 because his 33-year-old son was not listening to him. The son said he did not have a job and needed money from the father. The officer told the son to get a job and move out if he doesn’t want to listen to his dad.

• During a March 27 traffic stop, it was found the driver did not have a valid license and an open bottle of Patron tequila was on the passenger seat. The driver passed field sobriety tests and he was issued a summons for the license and open container. He was released and his vehicle was towed.

• A woman told police on March 28 that someone attempted to open accounts in her name at several banks. She received a letter in the mail telling her she had been denied. She has reported this as fraud.

Springfield Twp.

• Someone cut through a security gate at Storage Rentals of America and stole items out of a unit between 2 and 4 a.m. on Jan. 30. It wasn’t reported until March 23.

• An officer noticed an open window at Young Elementary School on March 21 that wasn’t open the day earlier. The officer also noticed a box of empty ice cream sandwiches on the playground. There were also erasers, dry erase markers and a popsicle wrapper and stick. Video and investigation revealed that three kids had gone inside during the weekend and ridden their bikes inside the school. They also stole money from classrooms and the teacher’s lounge. They admitted to it and they were charged with criminal mischief and released to their parents.

• During a March 21 traffic stop, the driver was found to be operating the vehicle under a license suspension. An open container of alcohol was also in plain view. A search of the vehicle also turned up a glass pipe and driver was issued a citation for driving under suspension and a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• A man overdosed on Xanax and stopped breathing March 22 at a pavilion picnic table. He was revived with Narcan but said he did not want to go to the hospital. The rest of his pills were confiscated and sent for testing.

• During a March 23 traffic stop, the driver said she had to get out of the car because her dog does not like strangers. Officers found an open container of White Claw in her vehicle and she was cited for it. Police determined the woman was not impaired and said had been driving poorly because she was getting medicine for her dog.

• Someone broke into three cars and was able to remove two steering columns from Auto Excel overnight March 24.

• A man was taken to the hospital on March 24 after a possible overdose at Red Roof Inn. The man said he had bought heroin in Dayton and needles and heroin were found in the room. After the man was released from the hospital, he was issued a summons for possession of drugs and drug abuse instruments.

• On March 24, Someone saw a man cutting into a Laverne Lane residence that has been condemned due to a fire. The witness was able to take a photo of the man and police were able to identify a suspect. The saw was left at the scene and collected as evidence. The suspect wouldn’t answer his door so a warrant for criminal damaging and criminal trespass has been issued for his arrest.

• Police received a call March 24 about a man sitting on the porch of a residence on Wilpark Drive. He did not live at the residence and he left before police arrived. He was stopped shortly later and police found he had warrants. While he was being detained, police also found he had a wallet belonging to the homeowner at the residence.

• Two customers got in a fight March 24 at Denny's and one punched the other in the face and then fled. Police found the man outside a nearby Walmart and he was charged with assault. The man admitted he had been drinking before the incident.

• A group of people were stopped March 26 after Speedway reported a possible theft. A K-9 unit was brought in and the vehicle was searched. One of the men was placed in the back of the police car while another man, who was in a wheelchair, was kept near the police car. Nothing was found in the vehicle. When the officer returned to the man in the police car, the officer saw that the man had tried to kick a hypodermic needle under the cage of the police car. He was charged with tampering with evidence. A search of the man found he also had pills and a meth pipe on him. He was charged with possession of drugs and trafficking of drugs due to the amount. The other people in the car were released.

New Franklin

• A man told police March 21 that he believed he got pushed by an acquaintance and his girlfriend was also punched by the same person at the Upper Deck bar and grill. Video confirmed the assault. On March 29, the acquaintance came into the police department and received two summons for assault.

• A man in his 60s told police March 23 that he was contacted by someone who told him to purchase $1,000 in Target gift cards in order to keep his Amazon account in good standing. He did so and gave out the gift card number and code before he realized it was a scam.

• During a March 27 traffic stop, a woman failed field sobriety tests and blew a .24. She was issued a summons for OVI and released to a sober party.

• A man’s father died. A man told police on March 28 that he found out that a family member continued to write and cash checks in his deceased father’s name for more than $70,000.

• During an argument March 28 between a woman and her ex over their child, the ex reportedly grabbed the woman’s hand, who was holding her phone, and it was forceful enough to break the pop socket on her phone. He was charged with domestic violence on March 30 and turned himself in.

• A driver was pulled over for several traffic violations, including speeding, on March 28. He also showed signs of being intoxicated. When asked if he had anything to drink, he reportedly told the officer “you already know I’m drunk” and said he had eight beers. He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for OVI. He did not give a chemical sample. He was released to a sober party.

• A man was pulled over for driving 70 in a 35 on March 29. He had a case of Twisted Tea in his passenger seat and showed signs of intoxication. He failed field sobriety tests and was charged with OVI. He did not give a chemical sample.

• A vehicle was stopped March 30 for having fictitious plates. Under the front passenger’s seat, the officer found a pipe. The passenger was issued a charge for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released with a summons.

Uniontown

• A man who had been visiting his ex and their kids reportedly tried to commit suicide and left the home after the ex hid the children in a bathroom. The man tried to return and forced his way into the house. He stole car keys and house keys and left before police arrived. The ex was told to leave the home for the night just in case.